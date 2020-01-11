This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 11 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brendan O'Connor to fill RTÉ's Marian Finucane slot until end of January

The columnist will present a temporary show following Finucane’s death earlier this month.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 7:30 AM
43 minutes ago 2,721 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4960886
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

NEWSPAPER COLUMNIST BRENDAN O’Connor will host a temporary weekend show on RTÉ to replace the slot left vacant by the death of broadcaster Marian Finucane earlier this month.

The broadcaster confirmed that O’Connor will present a new programme called ‘Weekend on One’ on Radio 1 from 11am to 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays until the end of January.

The show will run in the same format as The Marian Finucane Show, which ended following the 69-year-old presenter’s death on 2 January.

Morning Ireland presenter Rachel English presented the show last weekend in Finucane’s absence, without the signature music playing at the start of the show.

Among those who spoke on the programme were Marian’s former Women Today colleague Patrick Farrelly, Irish Times journalist Kathy Sheridan, and Marian’s friends James Morrissey and Luke Dodd.

O’Connor regularly presented Finucane’s show in her absence, particularly during the summer months. RTÉ did not state say will happen to the popular slot after January.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie