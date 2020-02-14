This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brendan O'Connor to permanently take over RTÉ's Marian Finucane slot

The Cork native will take over the 11am-1pm weekend slot from mid-March

By Stephen McDermott Friday 14 Feb 2020, 12:23 PM
1 hour ago 5,830 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5007369
Image: Tony Kinlan/Kinlan Photography
Image: Tony Kinlan/Kinlan Photography

NEWSPAPER COLUMNIST BRENDAN O’Connor will present the weekend slot on RTÉ Radio left vacant by the death of broadcaster Marian Finucane on a full-time basis.

The broadcaster announced this morning that O’Connor will present a two-hour programme on Radio 1 from 11am to 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays from mid-March.

The show will feature mix of interviews, reflection and discussion on the issues making the news, including politics, travel, entertainment and current affairs.

The move will see O’Connor step down from his editorial role at the Sunday Independent, although he will continue to write for the newspaper as a columnist.

The Cork native regularly presented Finucane’s show in her absence, particularly during the summer months, and filled-in for the late broadcaster for a number of weeks after her sudden death in January.

Speaking about his new role, O’Connor paid tribute to Finucane and said the slot would allow listeners to pause and reflect upon the week.

“Marian’s legacy will inspire us to continue to explore, challenge and debate the issues that truly matter to Irish people,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to developing an informative, sparky, original and unpredictable show. I want this to be robust and enjoyable radio, always questioning and always seeking insight.”

O’Connor has previously appeared on and presented several shows for RTÉ, including Don’t Feed The Gondolas, You’re A Star and the IFTA-winning Cutting Edge.

He will continue to work with RTÉ television, with further details of this expected to be announced at a further date.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie