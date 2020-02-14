Brendan O'Connor to permanently take over RTÉ's Marian Finucane slot

NEWSPAPER COLUMNIST BRENDAN O’Connor will present the weekend slot on RTÉ Radio left vacant by the death of broadcaster Marian Finucane on a full-time basis.

The broadcaster announced this morning that O’Connor will present a two-hour programme on Radio 1 from 11am to 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays from mid-March.

The show will feature mix of interviews, reflection and discussion on the issues making the news, including politics, travel, entertainment and current affairs.

The move will see O’Connor step down from his editorial role at the Sunday Independent, although he will continue to write for the newspaper as a columnist.

The Cork native regularly presented Finucane’s show in her absence, particularly during the summer months, and filled-in for the late broadcaster for a number of weeks after her sudden death in January.

Speaking about his new role, O’Connor paid tribute to Finucane and said the slot would allow listeners to pause and reflect upon the week.

“Marian’s legacy will inspire us to continue to explore, challenge and debate the issues that truly matter to Irish people,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to developing an informative, sparky, original and unpredictable show. I want this to be robust and enjoyable radio, always questioning and always seeking insight.”

O’Connor has previously appeared on and presented several shows for RTÉ, including Don’t Feed The Gondolas, You’re A Star and the IFTA-winning Cutting Edge.

He will continue to work with RTÉ television, with further details of this expected to be announced at a further date.