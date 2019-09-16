368-bedroom student apartment block likened to 'boutique hotel' planned for Dublin's Liberties

The student residence will be located at the Brewery Block site in Dublin 8

The student residence will be located at the Brewery Block site in Dublin 8

PLANS HAVE BEEN lodged with An Bord Pleanála for 368 student bed spaces in Dublin’s Liberties, where the promoters are promising to provide high-end student accommodation “akin to a boutique hotel”.

The Ardee Point student accommodation scheme is to be operated by “luxury high-end” UK-based student accommodation operator NIDO Student.

According to consultants for applicants Summix FRC Developments Ltd, Thornton O’Connor Town Planning, NIDO Student “positions itself differently from standard student operators, providing accommodation akin to a boutique hotel and a range of services and events for both the residents and the local community”.

Planning documents lodged with the planning authority state that NIDO Student’s product is “higher-end residences that include 24/7 security and night concierge service, housekeeping, maintenance and an experiential events programme focusing on social, learning and career events”.

Documents state that NIDO “takes inspiration from a wide variety of specialist niches including boutique hotels, airlines, members’ clubs and luxury brands”.

The planned student residence – to be located at the Brewery Block site bounded by St Luke’s Avenue, Brabazon Place/Row and Ardee Street at Dublin – will also contain a gym and cinema room.

According to the planning documents, a single-payment billing scheme, including all utilities, super-fast wi-fi and one touch maintenance and cleaning requests, can be made through the company’s app.

They also say that Ireland – particularly Dublin, Cork and Galway – will benefit from an increased number of international students, who may previously have been considering London for their studies, as a result of Brexit.

Three-quarters international students

Planning permission is already in place for 349 student bedspaces at the site, and the new application is to supersede those plans and is not in addition to the already-granted 349 beds.

Further permission has also been granted for 3,888 student bed-spaces within 1km of the site.

The promoters expect three-quarters of the accommodation to be taken up by international student, with the remaining quarter expected to consist of Irish students.

As part of the service to students in Dublin, NIDO Student will stage leadership seminars, tech start-up seminars, CV workshops, presentation workshops, cooking classes, cultural events, interview workshops and charity partnerships.

The planning documentation states: “NIDO’s research has shown the need for 24-hour pastoral care, enabling students to study in a peaceful, comfortable residence but also to allow them to socialise and gain independence as they go through their student experience.”

The accommodation will range from two storeys to eight storeys in height.

Thornton O’Connor Town Planning state: “We submit that the proposal represents a significant investment in a strategically located site in inner Dublin city, which is eminently suitable for a student accommodation given its proximity to a number of higher education institutions.”

Thornton O’Connor Town Planning argue that site “is extremely well positioned to address the significant shortfall of student accommodation in the city, which in turn, can lead to the release of private rented accommodation, which is in critical demand in the city”.

A decision on the application is due in December.