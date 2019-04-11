Here's how the UK front pages reacted to the new Brexit Halloween deadline

NO ONE IS surprised that Brexit isn’t happening this Friday, though the 31 October deadline may have raised a few eyebrows.

Early this morning, it was confirmed that the UK would be given a flexible extension up until the 31 October, meaning the UK could leave the EU before then if it approves British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal.

Although the arrangement avoids a no-deal Brexit in less than 48 hours from now, it wasn’t quite what Theresa May wanted – she had asked for an extension until 30 June.

European Council President Tusk also didn’t quite get what he wanted, as he had intended that there be a flexible extension of up to a year. But French President Emmanuel Macron, tired of talking about Brexit, and eager to avoid a Brussels summit every two weeks to discuss an extension, pushed to narrow the time being given.

The extension also means that the UK will have to prepare for the European elections, with the intention that none of the candidates who are elected will take their seats for long.

So how is all this being perceived in the UK press?

Starting with The Telegraph, its front page says that Tories “plan to move against PM after elections as she ‘begs’ Europe for help” – but how many times have we heard of Tories planning a leadership challenge at this stage?

Even more interesting than their front page, is the Telegraph’s political cartoons…

The Guardian reports that Europe listened to May – “and said no”.

It reports:

Macron had sought to maintain the pressure on Britain to act with an “enhanced duty of sincere cooperation” during the extra period of membership following the threats from Brexiteers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, that the UK could seek to disrupt the bloc from within.

It also reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel argued for a flexible extension until 31 December, and that the threat of the Uk taking part in European elections would encourage some to vote for Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement.

The Times and the Metro draw a comparison to the black hole photo – someone had to do it.

The Metro says that “the EU appears as far, far away as this black hole”, and begins its story with: “It’s a gaping void that sucks in energy with an irresistible force”. Fitting.

The Times reports that Theresa May has pledged to stay on as Prime Minister during this year’s extension, despite telling her MPs previously that she wouldn’t fight the next general election.

Some papers, meanwhile, didn’t even mention Brexit as their front-page story, or mention it at all.

The Daily Mail, The Sun, The Star and The Mirror all ran with something other than Brexit as their main story; the Daily Mail and the Star didn’t mention Brexit on their front pages at all.