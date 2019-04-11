This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The EU and UK have agreed a 'flexible' Brexit extension until 31 October

It follows a marathon EU summit in Brussels today – just two days before the UK would have crashed out.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 1:05 AM
40 minutes ago 3,098 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4586456

THE UK AND EU have agreed a Brexit extension until 31 October.

It follows a marathon EU summit in Brussels, scheduled just two days before the UK was due to exit the union without a deal on Friday. 

Theresa May had been seeking a much shorter extension, until 30 June, but the majority of leaders from remaining nations wanted a long one of up to a year. 

May made her pitch and answered questions from the other leaders before the remaining EU 27 heads of government held their own lengthy meeting to discuss their position. 

France’s Emmanuel Macron had been seeking a much shorter extension, and according to reports believed the UK leaving with no deal would be less of a risk than it remaining on and disrupting the EU’s business from within. 

As the talks went past midnight in Brussels a new deadline of 31 October emerged, with a review to happen before the next session of the EU Parliament in July. 

The Prime Minister of Malta tweeted: 

European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted shortly after 2am Brussels time: “EU27/UK have agreed a flexible extension until 31 October. This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution.”

Press conferences are being scheduled now. This piece will be updated later but you can follow our live updates here too.

