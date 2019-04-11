The EU and UK have agreed a 'flexible' Brexit extension until 31 October

THE UK AND EU have agreed a Brexit extension until 31 October.

EU27/UK have agreed a flexible extension until 31 October. This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 10, 2019 Source: Donald Tusk /Twitter

It follows a marathon EU summit in Brussels, scheduled just two days before the UK was due to exit the union without a deal on Friday.

Theresa May had been seeking a much shorter extension, until 30 June, but the majority of leaders from remaining nations wanted a long one of up to a year.

May made her pitch and answered questions from the other leaders before the remaining EU 27 heads of government held their own lengthy meeting to discuss their position.

France’s Emmanuel Macron had been seeking a much shorter extension, and according to reports believed the UK leaving with no deal would be less of a risk than it remaining on and disrupting the EU’s business from within.

As the talks went past midnight in Brussels a new deadline of 31 October emerged, with a review to happen before the next session of the EU Parliament in July.

A #Brexit extension until 31 October is sensible since it gives time to UK to finally choose its way. The review in June will allow #EUCO to take stock of the situation -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) April 10, 2019 Source: Joseph Muscat /Twitter

European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted shortly after 2am Brussels time: “EU27/UK have agreed a flexible extension until 31 October. This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution.”

Press conferences are being scheduled now. This piece will be updated later but you can follow our live updates here too.