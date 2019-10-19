This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 19 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brexit: MPs have voted to force Boris Johnson to seek an extension from the EU

Johnson’s plans to pass a Meaningful Vote on his deal today have been scuppered.

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 2:51 PM
46 minutes ago 34,378 Views 51 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4858451
Image: House of Commons
Image: House of Commons

MPS IN THE House of Commons have voted to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a further Brexit extension from the EU, throwing his plans to pass a Meaningful Vote on his new deal today and leave by 31 October into disarray. 

The Letwin amendment, a cross-party bid to seek an extension to ensure legislation backing up the new Brexit deal is through the House before the end of the month, was passed this afternoon by a margin of 322 to 306. 

Tory benches have now emptied and the government is now likely to bring proceedings in the Commons to a premature end today, making use of parliamentary procedures to bring the main vote on the deal to a halt as it can’t be pulled from the schedule.

But whatever happens with that Meaningful Vote Johnson will be forced to ask for an extension until 31 January. 

If the Meaningful Vote passes (very unlikely at this stage) it will have done so with the amendment – meaning an extension request is required. 

If it fails or if the vote is brought to a halt the PM will still be forced to ask for an extension as the Benn Act, passed last month, will still apply. 

That legislation forces the government to request an extension from the EU if MPs have not approved a deal before the end of the day today. 

Rising to his feet after the result Johnson said: “I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so.”

Related Read

19.10.19 LIVE: Defeat for Johnson as MPs force him to seek Brexit extension

He said the legislation to bring in the deal would be brought in next week. 

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Prime Minister must now comply with the law. 

He said Johnson should “think very carefully” about his comments in the wake of the amendment vote. 

The leader of the SNP in Westminster Ian Blackford said Johnson thought he was above the law and warned that he would find himself in court if he didn’t comply with it. 

Jo Swinson, the Lib Dem leader said: “The most urgent thing now is that the prime minister complies with the law.”

She asked for the House to be suspended so Johnson could go off and draft his letter to the EU. The request was declined by speaker John Bercow. 

Nigel Dodds of the DUP said the party would examine all of the detail in the Brexit legislation expected to come before the house in the coming days. 

There’s some uncertainty now over how Johnson will proceed – he said he would not negotiate an extension with the EU but, as some commentators in the UK have pointed out, there’s a distinction between asking for a delay and negotiating one. 

There’s also speculation that he could write one letter asking for an extension and a second one signalling he’d rather that not be granted – however that may not be possible under the Benn Act and could land him in legal trouble.

The chief spokesperson for the European Commission tweeted that it “takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called #Letwin Amendment meaning that the #WithdrawalAgreement itself was not put to vote today. It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible.”

- With reporting from Dominic McGrath. This article will be updated – and you can also follow our liveblog here 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie