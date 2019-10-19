Brexit: MPs have voted to force Boris Johnson to seek an extension from the EU

MPS IN THE House of Commons have voted to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a further Brexit extension from the EU, throwing his plans to pass a Meaningful Vote on his new deal today and leave by 31 October into disarray.

The Letwin amendment, a cross-party bid to seek an extension to ensure legislation backing up the new Brexit deal is through the House before the end of the month, was passed this afternoon by a margin of 322 to 306.

Tory benches have now emptied and the government is now likely to bring proceedings in the Commons to a premature end today, making use of parliamentary procedures to bring the main vote on the deal to a halt as it can’t be pulled from the schedule.

But whatever happens with that Meaningful Vote Johnson will be forced to ask for an extension until 31 January.

If the Meaningful Vote passes (very unlikely at this stage) it will have done so with the amendment – meaning an extension request is required.

If it fails or if the vote is brought to a halt the PM will still be forced to ask for an extension as the Benn Act, passed last month, will still apply.

That legislation forces the government to request an extension from the EU if MPs have not approved a deal before the end of the day today.

Rising to his feet after the result Johnson said: “I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so.”

He said the legislation to bring in the deal would be brought in next week.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Prime Minister must now comply with the law.

He said Johnson should “think very carefully” about his comments in the wake of the amendment vote.

The leader of the SNP in Westminster Ian Blackford said Johnson thought he was above the law and warned that he would find himself in court if he didn’t comply with it.