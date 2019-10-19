Boris Johnson faces a day of challenges if he is to get MPs to vote for his deal.
Boris Johnson was celebrating this week after securing a deal with the EU. But today will be the real challenge – can he do what Theresa May couldn’t and get MPs to back his deal?
- Today’s vote in parliament is set to be tight – no one knows yet whether Boris Johnson has won over enough MPs.
- The ERG – the radical Brexiteers in the Conservative Party – appears ready to back his deal
- An amendment tabled by former Tory MP Oliver Letwin could, if passed, force Johnson to seek an extension.
- The DUP is remaining firm in its opposition to the prime minister’s deal
Things are going to kick off very shortly. If you want a quick guide of what to look forward to over the course of the next few hours, we’ve got you covered.
Another layer of drama – if you can stomach it – is that no one actually knows whether Boris Johnson can win enough support from MPs.
A major boost for Johnson is that the ERG seem ready to back the deal. Steve Baker, the chairman of the group of radical Brexiteers, is reportedly telling MPs to back the prime minister.
It’s something of a come-up for the ERG, who previously used the DUP as their parliamentary bellwethers – if they didn’t back the deal, it wasn’t good enough for the ERG.
Not for the first time this week, things aren’t going well for Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds.
This morning has already brought with it plenty of drama. The man of the moment is Oliver Letwin, a former Tory MP who was expelled by Boris Johnson for voting against the government.
You might recognise his name from the so-called “indicative votes” from back in the glory days of Theresa May’s government. Well, he’s still causing trouble.
His amendment would force Boris Johnson to ask for an extension from the EU by withholding approval of the deal unless and until implementing legislation has passed.
Sound complicated? You can read about it here – it’s causing a real headache for the government.
The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg is reporting that the day is basically over if MPs do vote for the amendment, which would be either a wild twist or a major disappointment depending on your allegiances.
Thanks for joining us for another historic day in the House of Commons. I’m Dominic McGrath and I’ll be guiding you through the action as Boris Johnson attempts to steer his shiny new deal through parliament.
Boris Johnson is on his way to the House of Commons for what will be the biggest day so far of his premiership.
