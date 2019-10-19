Thousands of anti-Brexit protesters march in London

Protesters at the rally in London today. Source: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

THOUSANDS OF SECOND referendum supporters are marching on the UK parliament in London asking for a vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Effigies of the prime minister and pets draped in EU flags have been pictured at the People’s Vote march to Westminster.

Protesters are due to walk through central London to Parliament Square, where protesters will hear speeches from politicians and celebrities who support a second referendum.

Since 9.30am this morning, MPs have been discussing and debating the new deal Boris Johnson negotiated with the EU.

A vote will take place later this afternoon on the deal – although an amendment submitted by former Tory MP Sir Oliver Letwin may yet force Johnson to seek an extension from the EU.

On the streets of the city, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was standing at the front of the rally as it set off from Park Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Khan had previously called on people to join the march, writing in The Independent on Friday that he wanted to “make sure our message is heard loud and clear over the jeers and sneers in the House of Commons”.

One group of protesters were seen near Downing Street, pulling a float depicting top aide Dominic Cummings using Johnson as a puppet.

With Demonic Cummings splashed across its forehead, the figure on the float appears to be wearing a Nazi uniform, including an armband which reads Get Brexit Done, and has a Union Jack moustache.

Anti-Brexit morris dancers in London today.Source: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

At the start of the march route, morris dancers, some wearing Morris Against Boris t-shirts, performed a routine before the protesters set off.

Among the speakers will be former deputy Conservative leader, Lord Heseltine.

However, Lord Heseltine will be speaking to campaigners on both sides of the Brexit debate, as pro-Brexit protesters have also gathered in Parliament Square ahead of Saturday’s votes.

Liberal Democrat MP and People’s Vote supporter, Chuka Umunna apologised for missing the march, and told campaigners “we are making the same argument in the House of Commons right now!”

People’s Vote organisers are also asking people to sign a letter to Johnson, EU leaders, MPs, and MEPs asking them to allow “the chance to check whether we want to proceed with Brexit”.

In an email to supporters this morning, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the letter “asks them to honour our shared democratic values, it asks them not to turn away from us now and deny us the chance for a final say.

“Add your name to the letter now and send a message to the powerful.”

In the House of Commons today, Starmer took aim at Johnson’s deal, calling it a “trapdoor to no deal”.

With reporting by Dominic McGrath