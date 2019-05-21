This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brexit back on Cabinet agenda as Tánaiste says no-deal Brexit preparations must continue

Leo Varadkar is to meet UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Dublin in the next few weeks.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 21 May 2019, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,056 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4644269
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY is to tell his Cabinet colleagues of the need to continue preparations for a no-deal Brexit scenario. 

While there has been a pause on Brexit news for a number of weeks, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said over the weekend that she is preparing to make a “bold offer” to MPs in one final attempt to get them to back her Brexit deal.

May said that when she brings the Withdrawal Agreement Bill before parliament early next month, it will come with a new package of measures attached that she hopes can command majority support.

Over the weekend, Coveney ruled out any renegotiation of the Withdrawal Agreement. 

Returning to the issue of Brexit today, the Tánaiste will bring a memo to Cabinet with a discussion on the current situation in Westminster likely to take place.

The memo, which will outline of the state of play in Brexit, is being brought against the backdrop of the breakdown in talks between the Conservatives and Labour in London.

Leo to meet Jeremy Corbyn

In light of the talks breaking down, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to have his first official meeting with British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in Dublin in the next few weeks. 

Coveney has previously stated that the collapse of Brexit compromise talks between the Conservatives and Labour in the UK was “a very negative” development for both Ireland and the EU.

Today’s Cabinet discussion will focus on the need to continue preparations in both the public and private sectors for a no-deal scenario, and the need for Irish businesses to obtain an EORI customs numbers in order to continue trading with the UK in a no-deal situation.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste are set to emphasise that the Withdrawal Agreement is not up for negotiation given its crucial role in protecting the peace process, the Common Travel Area, and avoiding any hard border.

They are also likely to point out that there is scope for further discussions between the EU and the UK, but only as part of talks on the future relationship.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie