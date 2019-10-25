This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Britain has halted production of the commemorative 50p Brexit coins

The coins were minted with the date of 31 October 2019.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 25 Oct 2019, 11:32 AM
9 minutes ago 715 Views 3 Comments
The commemorative with the previous date of 29 March.
Image: Royal Mint UK
Image: Royal Mint UK

THE UK HAS “paused production” of the commemorative 50p Brexit coins that were minted with the date of 31 October, the Telegraph is reporting. 

The UK Treasury had said in August that it was planning to mint “millions” of the coins with the Halloween date, which was to be the latest Brexit deadline after two earlier extensions. 

Previous plans were for the coins to be produced for the original Brexit deadline of 31 March but as this date was extended the coins were never issued. 

When Sajid Javid became Chancellor of the Exchequer in July, it was reported that production of the coins was to be ramped up so that they would be “ready to spend” by 31 October. 

But with that date less than a week away and the UK formally requesting another extension, production has now been halted. 

“We have paused production of the Brexit coin and will take a final decision in due course,” a Treasury source told the Telegraph.

The paper said that it was likely that “hundreds of thousands of the coins” had been minted but that this was not confirmed by the Treasury.

The now are marked with the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” and also contained the planned Brexit date of as 31 October, 2019.

