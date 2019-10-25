Britain has halted production of the commemorative 50p Brexit coins

THE UK HAS “paused production” of the commemorative 50p Brexit coins that were minted with the date of 31 October, the Telegraph is reporting.

The UK Treasury had said in August that it was planning to mint “millions” of the coins with the Halloween date, which was to be the latest Brexit deadline after two earlier extensions.

Previous plans were for the coins to be produced for the original Brexit deadline of 31 March but as this date was extended the coins were never issued.

When Sajid Javid became Chancellor of the Exchequer in July, it was reported that production of the coins was to be ramped up so that they would be “ready to spend” by 31 October.

But with that date less than a week away and the UK formally requesting another extension, production has now been halted.

BREAKING Sajid Javid has "postponed" production of the new Brexit 50p coins due to the likelihood that the UK will not leave the European Union next Thursday.https://t.co/dh5kbLuWrj — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) October 25, 2019 Source: Christopher Hope📝 /Twitter

“We have paused production of the Brexit coin and will take a final decision in due course,” a Treasury source told the Telegraph.

The paper said that it was likely that “hundreds of thousands of the coins” had been minted but that this was not confirmed by the Treasury.

The now are marked with the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” and also contained the planned Brexit date of as 31 October, 2019.