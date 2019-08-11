Britain to mint 'millions' of commemorative 50p Brexit coins ahead of 31 October

BRITAIN IS PLANNING to mint “millions” of the new commemorative 50p Brexit coins ahead of the potential exit day of 31 October, the Sunday Telegraph is reporting.

The UK treasury confirmed last year that it would be producing the commemorative coin as part of a history of doing so to mark significant events, such as the 2012 Olympics, the UK’s accession to the European Economic Community and the centenary of the First World War.

The previous plans were for the coins to be produced for the previous Brexit deadline of 31 March but as this date was extended the coins were never issued.

The Telegraph is now reporting that Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seeking a ramping up of production so that millions could be in general circulation and “ready to spend” by 31 October.

EXCLUSIVE from tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph...



Millions of new Brexit 50p coins to be minted in time for October 31' under Sajid Javid’s plans | via @telegraph https://t.co/j1sNST78bm — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) August 10, 2019 Source: Christopher Hope📝 /Twitter

This is a departure from the plans by his predecessor Philip Hammond, who had planned for 10,000 commemorative coins to be minted and that they would only be available to purchase at a cost of €10.

As previously planned, new coins will still be marked with the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” but will now have the Brexit date as 31 October, 2019.