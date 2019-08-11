This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Britain to mint 'millions' of commemorative 50p Brexit coins ahead of 31 October

The Sunday Telegraph is reporting that Sajid Javid wants production ramped up.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 6,339 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4761222
The commemorative coin with the previous date of 29 March.
Image: Royal Mint UK
The commemorative coin with the previous date of 29 March.
The commemorative coin with the previous date of 29 March.
Image: Royal Mint UK

BRITAIN IS PLANNING to mint “millions” of the new commemorative 50p Brexit coins ahead of the potential exit day of 31 October, the Sunday Telegraph is reporting.

The UK treasury confirmed last year that it would be producing the commemorative coin as part of a history of doing so to mark significant events, such as the 2012 Olympics, the UK’s accession to the European Economic Community and the centenary of the First World War.

The previous plans were for the coins to be produced for the previous Brexit deadline of 31 March but as this date was extended the coins were never issued. 

The Telegraph is now reporting that Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seeking a ramping up of production so that millions could be in general circulation and “ready to spend” by 31 October. 

This is a departure from the plans by his predecessor Philip Hammond, who had planned for 10,000 commemorative coins to be minted and that they would only be available to purchase at a cost of €10. 

As previously planned, new coins will still be marked with the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” but will now have the Brexit date as 31 October, 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie