Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Coveney to do a whistle-stop tour around Europe to copper-fasten Brexit support for Ireland

Coveney will kick of a series of visits to five European capital cities over the next week, beginning in Copenhagen.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 6:30 AM
23 minutes ago 543 Views 2 Comments
Simon Coveney is heading to Europe this week to firm up support for the backstop position.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal
Simon Coveney is heading to Europe this week to firm up support for the backstop position.
Image: Sam Boal

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY is to travel to five European capital cities in the next week to copper-fasten Brexit support for Ireland.

This week, there was a frosty reception to the UK prime minister’s letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, in which Boris Johnson stressed that his government wanted to achieve a divorce deal with Brussels. 

Coveney expressed concern at the lack of alternatives to the backstop in the letter and repeated the need for legal certainty on the border issue.

Meanwhile, Tusk said that the opponents of the backstop inadvertently support the re-establishment of a hard border in Ireland. 

As Brexit deadline approaches, and with neither side appearing to compromise on their positions, the Tánaiste has decided to do a whistle-stop tour of Europe in a bid to firm up support for Ireland’s position on Brexit, and in particular the backstop. 

While a government source said support is strong from European leaders, the Tánaiste is travelling to the five capitals to Europe to ensure support does not slip.

Coveney will kick of a series of visits to five European capital cities over the next week, beginning in Copenhagen.

The purpose of the visits is to discuss Brexit and the EU’s other priorities, but the main focus will be on ensuring there is no wavering of support on the Irish backstop as the 31 October Brexit deadline approaches.

The Tánaiste will travel to Denmark today, staying until Thursday and will be the first EU foreign minister to visit since elections there in June.

The Tánaiste will meet with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

17.08.19 Circle the date ... Here's why 9 September is set to be a red letter Brexit day in Westminster

It is understood the Irish government will use the opportunity to thank the people of Denmark and the new government for their continued support on Brexit and the Withdrawal Agreement.

The Tánaiste will address Denmark’s ambassadors from around the world at their heads of mission conference, and he will also launch a media offensive by taking part in a number of TV and print interviews.

Next week the Tánaiste will continue his European visit, travelling to Prague in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, Paris on Wednesday and Helsinki, Finland on Thursday and Friday. Next Sunday, Coveney will visit Warsaw in Poland.

Christina Finn
