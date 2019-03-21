This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

May asks EU for more time to deliver Brexit as MPs label her 'blame game' speech 'disgraceful'

EU leaders are due to consider her request at a summit in Brussels today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 7:46 AM
1 hour ago 5,873 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4553176

t may British Prime Minister Theresa May delivering her statement last night. Source: Jonathan Brady/AP/Press Association Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May is due back in Brussels today in a last-ditch attempt to get EU leaders to delay Brexit.

Britain is due to officially leave the European Union on 29 March, just eight days away.

Yesterday May wrote to the EU asking to extend Article 50 until 30 June.

Other EU member states are due to consider her request at a summit in Brussels today, but a decision is not expected until next week.

A three-month extension would mean Britain doesn’t have to take part in May’s European elections; the new European Parliament is set to convene in July.

Responding to May’s request, European Council President Donald Tusk said he believes a short extension would be possible.

However, he said it would be conditional on MPs backing the Withdrawal Agreement drawn up by May’s government and the EU – a deal they have already twice rejected.

Tusk admitted that European leaders are suffering “Brexit fatigue” and said he feared his hopes may prove “frail, even illusory”.

In a televised speech last night, May hit out at MPs for not supporting her deal.

“You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with this. I agree. I am on your side,” May said, directly addressing members of the public.

Two years on, MPs have been unable to agree on a way to implement the UK’s withdrawal. As a result, we will not leave on time with a deal on 29 March. This delay is a matter of great personal regret for me.

Her speech was sharply criticised by many MPs, from across the political divide, who viewed it as an attempt to shift blame for the ongoing crisis from herself to others.

Conservative Sam Gyimah said “resorting to the blame game” was “a low blow”, while Labour’s Lisa Nandy described the speech as “disgraceful”. 

‘Constitutional crisis’

May’s appeal for an extension comes amid doubt over whether or not the House of Commons will vote on her Brexit deal for a third time.

The planned vote was thrown into doubt on Monday when John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, said the government cannot have another meaningful vote on the deal if changes are not made to it.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland has claimed the UK is facing a “major constitutional crisis” as a result.

Resignation threat? 

In her letter to the EU, May said she intends to bring her deal back to the House of Commons “as soon as possible”, arguing that if it passed, she would need the delay to implement the treaty.

If the text is rejected a third time, a deeply divided parliament will have to decide what happens next.

“As prime minister, I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further than June 30,” May told lawmakers, in comments interpreted as a hint about her own future.

As the crisis rumbles on, a number of opponents are said to be eyeing up May’s job. Former Foreign Secretary and Brexiteer Boris Johnson is one of the frontrunners – something that could further split the Tories, with some MPs vowing to quit if he becomes leader, according to the Guardian.

May’s team is trying to engage senior members of the opposition, hoping to bring enough members on side to pull her deal through, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will also be in Brussels on Thursday for talks with EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

The pound fell sharply against the euro during yesterday – exactly 1,000 days on from the seismic 2016 Brexit referendum — reflecting fears that Britain could crash out of the EU without any agreement at all.

‘Credibility’ 

May yesterday said any postponement beyond the end of June would undermine voters’ trust. “It is high time we made a decision,” May said in her TV address.

Meanwhile, the European Commission advised EU leaders that it would be preferable to either have a shorter delay to 23 May — when voting begins in European Parliament elections — or a much longer one, until at least the end of 2019.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed London’s “clear request” and said she would “make every effort” to bring about an agreement at the Brussels summit.

But her foreign minister Heiko Maas, of the junior coalition partner Social Democrats, said May’s letter “only pushes the solution further down the road”.

In Paris, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had a tough message.

“A situation in which Mrs May is unable to deliver sufficient guarantees on the credibility of her strategy at the European Council meeting would lead to the request being refused and a preference for a no deal,” he told parliament.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An incredible young woman': Tributes paid to HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan
    92,605  46
    2
    		Prisoner escapes from custody while receiving treatment at St James's Hospital in Dublin
    85,192  32
    3
    		Poll: Would you welcome a four-day working week in Ireland?
    79,035  129
    Fora
    1
    		Dunnes stripped the insides of a new Blackrock store before clearing the planning system
    6,164  0
    2
    		'The big enchilada was always breaking America, like so many businesses - and pop groups'
    132  0
    The42
    1
    		Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47
    84,275  7
    2
    		The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    34,008  34
    3
    		O'Gara linked with French coaching role for World Cup
    30,390  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everyone is talking about Elizabeth Holmes, but are you up to speed on the whole story?
    8,154  0
    2
    		Boy bands and Belfast-bound buses: Derry Girls' 'Take That' episode was a serious hit
    6,458  1
    3
    		Poll: Have you ever had braces?
    6,243  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    HEALTH
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Cannabis and cocaine are most common drugs used by people seeking treatment for alcohol abuse
    DRUGS
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Four members of London crime group convicted over supplying drugs linked to chemsex
    New study makes strong link between use of potent cannabis and psychosis
    GARDAí
    Masked men with pipe-like objects threaten security officers and steal cash box at bank
    Masked men with pipe-like objects threaten security officers and steal cash box at bank
    Gsoc notified as gardaí launch investigation into death of man in his 40s
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie