Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Tusk says extension possible, Varadkar reckons it's time to cut UK 'some slack'

Theresa May earlier asked for a short extension of Article 50 until 30 June.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 7,772 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4552508
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Council President Donald Tusk at a meeting yesterday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Council President Donald Tusk at a meeting yesterday.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Council President Donald Tusk at a meeting yesterday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT Donald Tusk says he believes that a short extension to Article 50 would be possible, but that it would be conditional on a positive result when the withdrawal agreement goes back to the House of Commons. 

His comments come ahead of a summit of EU leaders getting under way in Brussels tomorrow. 

“In the light of the consultations I have conducted over the past days, I believe a short extension will be possible but it will be conditional on a positive vote on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons,” Tusk told reporters this afternoon. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meanwhile said it was time to cut the UK “some slack” on the extension time as there was now a real risk of a no-deal happening by accident. 

Theresa May wrote a letter to Tusk earlier today seeking a brief delay to Brexit, telling the House of Commons she had asked him for an extension until 30 June. 

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Varadkar addressed the issue of the extension, stating that the Irish government has always been open to an extension, “if there is a purpose to it”. 

“I don’t have a definitive view on how long an extension would be… [but we] would prefer to see this resolved sooner rather than later,” he added.

He told the media that it is his understanding that May is due to speak to address the British public tonight, adding that this will be an “opportunity for her to set out her plan and timeline as to how an extension would work”. Varadkar said it is important that “we hear from her”. 

The European Commission, meanwhile, had advised EU leaders that a shorter delay until 23 May (the date of the European elections) or a much longer one until at least the end of 2019 would be preferable. 

In his comments at 4pm, Tusk sounded more positive about the 30 June date saying it “has its merits” but creates “a series of questions of a legal and political nature”. 

He said that he wouldn’t hesitate to call an emergency EU summit next week if the meaningful vote did not pass. 

Ahead of his statement, Tusk said he had just come off a phonecall with the prime minister. 

He was also speaking by phone to Leo Varadkar today, and in Dublin the Taoiseach told reporters at Government Buildings that the proposed length of the extension would be discussed in detail at tomorrow’s summit. 

Leaders wanted to hear May’s plan, he said. “We understand it’s not as simple as just securing ratification of the withdrawal agreement by parliament, she’ll also have to put enabling legislation through the Commons and the Lords.” 

Varadkar said the “only red line that I’ve ever set down is that Brexit should not lead to a return of a hard border”. The Taoiseach added that he still believes a no-deal Brexit is unlikely. 

“There is a risk of no-deal happening by accident and that would be a real tragedy,” said the Taoiseach.

It had been expected May could hold a third vote on the twice-rejected deal this week ahead of tomorrow’s summit, but a series of events – not least an unexpected intervention by the speaker of the House of Commons – scuppered that plan. 

- With reporting by Christina Finn 

