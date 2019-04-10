UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May and the leaders of the other EU states are in Brussels for an emergency Brexit summit.

The leaders of the 27 remaining nations are being asked to agree to an extension to Article 50 – the mechanism by which the UK is exiting the union – beyond this Friday.

May wants an extension until 30 June but European Council President Donald Tusk has recommended a longer extension, with an option for the UK to leave earlier if the withdrawal agreement is passed.

If the last summit is anything to go by, we could be in for a late night. Stay with us.