We could be in for another late night in Brussels – stay with us for updates.
UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May and the leaders of the other EU states are in Brussels for an emergency Brexit summit.
The leaders of the 27 remaining nations are being asked to agree to an extension to Article 50 – the mechanism by which the UK is exiting the union – beyond this Friday.
May wants an extension until 30 June but European Council President Donald Tusk has recommended a longer extension, with an option for the UK to leave earlier if the withdrawal agreement is passed.
If the last summit is anything to go by, we could be in for a late night. Stay with us.
In a piece just posted on the Sky News website, that channel’s political correspondent Tamara Cohen observes that the EU is now firmly in the driving seat when it comes to the Brexit timetable.
If May manages to come away from Brussels with just a short extension, Cohen notes, the momentum could stay with the Downing St-Labour talks.
“If they fail, she has said there would be a process in Parliament for MPs to hold binding votes on different Brexit options, including possibly her deal for a fourth time.
“There is no guarantee, as we saw with indicative votes last month, that these would yield a majority for anything.”
Cohen continues:
“The exit doors are closing, and the EU is now in full control of the timetable.
“Mrs May promised to leave office if Brexit was delivered. If there is a long extension, and divisions sharpened by European elections, many Tories say she won’t get that far.”
You can read the full piece below.
So what are we expecting to happen this evening?
In a letter last night, Tusk set out a number of conditions that the UK would have to agree to, before the EU would grant an extension.
They include:
- no re-opening of the Withdrawal Agreement;
- no start of the negotiations on the future, except for the Political Declaration;
- the UK would have to maintain its sincere cooperation also during this crucial period, in a manner that reflects its situation as a departing member state. We should remember, however, that the United Kingdom will remain a member state with full rights and obligations. And, in any event, the UK can revoke Article 50 at any time, as stated by the European Court of Justice.
If there EU 27 agree to an extension, there will be further talks between Labour and Theresa May about how to get the Withdrawal Agreement through parliament, and Brexit done.
If there is no agreement between the UK and the EU, then we’re looking at a no-deal Brexit on Friday or a revocation of Article 50.
The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg writes:
Meanwhile Leo Varadkar has been attending a pre-summit meeting of nations most at risk of disruption from Brexit.
May said the UK wants to leave the EU as soon as possible.
She restated her position that she was seeking an extension until the end of June, but said the key point was that the UK must be able to leave when it has passed the withdrawal deal.
Theresa has arrived a little earlier than we expected.
Well, here we all are again.
“I sometimes have the feeling that I’m in the waiting room waiting for Godot, and Godot is never coming,” Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel mused, last time we had an EU summit.
Believe it or not, that was less than three weeks ago.
We may still have to wait a while for a resolution to the Brexit crisis. But we’ll have some indication by tonight, at least, on quite how long we need we need to wait.
Theresa May is due to arrive at the summit at around 4pm (Irish time).
The summit starts at around 5.
After that, May and her advisors will head off and dine on their own while the other 27 leaders discuss their position over dinner.
We’re expecting an announcement and press conferences later in the evening (possibly late into the night).
All times given in this liveblog will be Irish time for sake of clarity.
