EU grants Brexit extension to 31 January 2020

EU MEMBER STATES have agreed to another Brexit extension.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk had recommended EU leaders approve an extension until 31 January 2020.

Today, he confirmed that the extension has been agreed.

The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 28, 2019 Source: Donald Tusk /Twitter

Some leaders, most notably Emmanuel Macron of France, had been pushing a shorter extension to allow UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pass a withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons.

The EU leaders have now agreed to a so-called ‘flextension’ to the end of January 2020, allowing the UK leave the bloc when there is agreement in parliament.

Johnson had been forced to seek an extension by parliament against his own wishes. He previously said he would prefer to be “dead in a ditch” than fail to leave on that date.

British MPs will today vote on whether to back a December general election.

The latest extension is the third granted to the UK after an initial Brexit date of 29 March was missed earlier this year.

