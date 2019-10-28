This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
EU grants Brexit extension to 31 January 2020

The latest extension is the third granted to the UK.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 28 Oct 2019, 9:32 AM
17 minutes ago 8,947 Views 21 Comments
belgium-brussels-the-european-council-president-donald-tusk-and-boris-johnson-uk-prime-minister Donald Tusk and Boris Johnson in Brussels last week. Source: Pignatelli/Euc/Ropi/PA Images

EU MEMBER STATES have agreed to another Brexit extension.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk had recommended EU leaders approve an extension until 31 January 2020.

Today, he confirmed that the extension has been agreed. 

Some leaders, most notably Emmanuel Macron of France, had been pushing a shorter extension to allow UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pass a withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons.

The EU leaders have now agreed to a so-called ‘flextension’ to the end of January 2020, allowing the UK leave the bloc when there is agreement in parliament.

Johnson had been forced to seek an extension by parliament against his own wishes. He previously said he would prefer to be “dead in a ditch” than fail to leave on that date.

British MPs will today vote on whether to back a December general election.

The latest extension is the third granted to the UK after an initial Brexit date of 29 March was missed earlier this year. 

With reporting by Órla Ryan 

