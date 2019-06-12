This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Food shortages could appear in UK within two weeks of Brexit no-deal, experts warn

Industry professionals spoke before the UK Parliament’s Exiting the European Union Committee today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 6:20 PM
41 minutes ago 3,152 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4680215
Vegetables on sale in a store in London
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Vegetables on sale in a store in London
Vegetables on sale in a store in London
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FOOD SHORTAGES COULD begin to appear in the UK within two weeks of a no-deal Brexit, a food industry representative has warned. 

Speaking before the UK Parliament’s Exiting the European Union Committee today, the Food and Drink Federation’s chief operating officer Tim Rycroft said that “because of the short shelf life, stockpiling has a limited ability to mitigate the impact” of food shortages in the event of a no-deal Brexit. 

In April, the UK and EU agreed a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October following marathon talks in Brussels. If an agreement is not met by then, the UK will leave the EU with no deal. 

“Probably immediately after a no deal exit you probably wouldn’t see very much difference in the first two weeks,” Rycroft said. 

After that, I think you would probably start to see some shortages particularly around things like fresh fruit and vegetables. 
So, fresh fruit and vegetables, but also things like chicken products, where we produce a lot of chickens in this country but they are sent to the EU for processing and then reimported. 

Rycroft added that other more “obscure” items would also face shortages in the event of a no-deal. 

“We don’t have enough milk powder processing capability in this country and that goes into a lot of products like confectionary and infant formula,” Rycroft said. 

“We don’t grow enough high protein wheat in this country, we tend to rely on a lot of imported wheat for bread.”

He told the committee that such food shortages “might go on for several weeks and potentially months” following a no-deal exit from the EU. 

tim The Food and Drink Federation's chief operating officer Tim Rycroft speaking before today's committee Source: Parliament TV

Meanwhile, as reported by The Guardian, Seamus Nevin, the chief economist with Make UK, warned the committee that a no-deal Brexit will be “commercial suicide”. 

“There is a direct link between politicians talking up the prospect of no deal and British firms losing customers overseas and British people losing jobs,” Nevin said.

A no-deal Brexit would be nothing short of commercial suicide.

Nevin continued to tell the committee that the UK could face the prospect of businesses relocating in the event trading barriers. 

“I think it’s a very clear warning that if you create trade barriers between yourselves and your biggest market you’re going to encourage businesses to relocate. We have seen that already,” Nevin said.

“Thousands of jobs have already been lost with businesses downsizing or completely shutting down in the UK,” he said, outlining that he is aware of one company that will do just that, which “will result in several thousand job losses for one individual firm”. 

‘A yellow-box junction’

The committee took place as prominent Brexiteer Boris Johnson today launched his campaign bid to become the leader of the Tory party and the next British Prime Minister.

In his speech, Johnson said that although he wouldn’t delay Brexit past October and that he wouldn’t rule out a no-deal Brexit – that he didn’t want to leave the EU without a deal.

“Parties have entered a yellow-box junction where they cannot move forward or back.

“After three years, and two missed deadlines, we must leave the EU on October 31st,” he said, sparking applause from the audience.

Tory leadership race Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

“I don’t think we will end up with any such thing,” adding that it was “astonishing” that British negotiators had ruled it out up to now.

They don’t want a no-deal any more than I do.

“Delay means defeat, delay means Corbyn,” he added. “Kick the can – and we kick the bucket!”

When asked if he was inconsistent on whether he wanted a no-deal Brexit or not, Johnson answered: “If we make the preparations now, that we are able to make that exit, if we have to which of course would be a last resort. The best way to avoid it is to prepare for it.

“The British people for so many years have been told that they are incapable, but they will rise to it.”

Over the coming weeks, Conservative MPs will hold a series of secret ballots to whittle down the field to a final pair in the race for the new party leader, who will be put to around 160,000 party members.

The first round of voting takes place on Thursday and candidates must receive the support of 17 MPs or be eliminated.

In the second vote scheduled for 18 June, candidates must receive the support of 33 MPs to proceed.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie