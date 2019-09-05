This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He just can't win': UK front pages react to last night's Brexit developments

UK MPs last night voted against holding a general election on 15 October.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 7:11 AM
1 hour ago 18,827 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4796243

LAST NIGHT, BRITISH MPs voted against holding a general election on 15 October. 

MPs backed the government motion by 298 votes to 56 votes.

However, the required two-thirds majority (434 votes) was not met as 214 Labour Party members abstained. Three Labour MPs voted for the bill and 28 against.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tabled the motion after MPs earlier voted in favour of a bill which, if passed in the House of Lords, will extend Brexit until at least 31 January 2020 in an attempt to avoid the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

MPs backed the bill by 327 votes to 299 votes.

Speaking after the result of the election motion, Johnson said: “48 hours ago, [Corbyn] was leading the chants of, ‘Stop the coup, let the people vote’. Now he’s saying, ‘Stop the election and stop the people voting’.”

So, as the crisis in the UK parliament rumbles on, let’s take a look at how the UK front pages reacted to last night’s developments. 

The Metro runs with “He just can’t win”. 

uA5v6Wj9QWmV3mNHh3bU_metro-p1-sep-5_1567630280

After Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was called a “chlorinated chicken” by Johnson yesterday, the Daily Mail goes with “Corbyn chickens out of an election”. 

Xrh4jVoR9eUWt5zxUc1Z_dm-5sept_1567633189_001

Sticking with the poultry theme, The Sun leads with “Is THIS the most dangerous chicken in Britain?”.

bU5ifduWR8uozQWz4Ynw_the-sun-front-page-05-09-19_1567632764

The Daily Mirror focuses on Johnson, leading with “Britain’s worst PM (since the last one)”. 

2qhCecsQ9OofEOR02vfw_daily-mirror_1567632824_001

“Boris urges ‘people power’ to force election’ leads the Daily Express.

MyaktpctQUOuDzZEhfpQ_express-front_1567633740_001

The Times plays it straight with “Johnson blocked as MPs refuse early election call”. 

8q5fMRYSPmLAqY4A2ICh_the-times-05-09-19-pg-1_1567632987_001

The Guardian has: “Cornered Johnson suffers triple Commons defeat”.

DTu8JfcuQd2f3SO4vdro_05sep1front01_1567631722_001

Similarly, the I leads with “PM cornered after day of defeats in the Commons”.

i

And finally, The Daily Telegraph runs with “‘Hypocrite’ Corbyn rejects election to break deadlock”. 

xoHNlPTWRlWZslMO4MNV_telegrpah-front_1567629974_001

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie