'He just can't win': UK front pages react to last night's Brexit developments

LAST NIGHT, BRITISH MPs voted against holding a general election on 15 October.

MPs backed the government motion by 298 votes to 56 votes.

However, the required two-thirds majority (434 votes) was not met as 214 Labour Party members abstained. Three Labour MPs voted for the bill and 28 against.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tabled the motion after MPs earlier voted in favour of a bill which, if passed in the House of Lords, will extend Brexit until at least 31 January 2020 in an attempt to avoid the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

MPs backed the bill by 327 votes to 299 votes.

Speaking after the result of the election motion, Johnson said: “48 hours ago, [Corbyn] was leading the chants of, ‘Stop the coup, let the people vote’. Now he’s saying, ‘Stop the election and stop the people voting’.”

So, as the crisis in the UK parliament rumbles on, let’s take a look at how the UK front pages reacted to last night’s developments.

The Metro runs with “He just can’t win”.

After Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was called a “chlorinated chicken” by Johnson yesterday, the Daily Mail goes with “Corbyn chickens out of an election”.

Sticking with the poultry theme, The Sun leads with “Is THIS the most dangerous chicken in Britain?”.

The Daily Mirror focuses on Johnson, leading with “Britain’s worst PM (since the last one)”.

“Boris urges ‘people power’ to force election’ leads the Daily Express.

The Times plays it straight with “Johnson blocked as MPs refuse early election call”.

The Guardian has: “Cornered Johnson suffers triple Commons defeat”.

Similarly, the I leads with “PM cornered after day of defeats in the Commons”.

And finally, The Daily Telegraph runs with “‘Hypocrite’ Corbyn rejects election to break deadlock”.