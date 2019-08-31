Street protests expected across UK today against Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy

Police attempting to clear protesters outside the houses of parliament in London on Wednesday

DEMONSTRATIONS ARE EXPECTED across Britain today against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament in the final weeks before Brexit.

The protests come ahead of an intense political week in which Johnson’s opponents will seek to block the move in court and legislate against a no-deal departure from the European Union.

Organisers said they were hoping hundreds of thousands of people would take part in the demonstrations, organised under the slogan #StopTheCoup.

“Disruption is the only form of leverage protesters can rely on,” said Michael Chessum, national organiser for the campaign group Another Europe is Possible.

“This process needs to force the government to change its course,” he said.

The left-wing group Momentum, closely allied with the main opposition Labour Party, is calling on its supporters to “occupy bridges and blockade roads”.

Today’s main demonstration is expected to take place outside Johnson’s Downing Street office in London from around 11am.

Protests are also planned in around 30 other towns and cities.

Johnson warns MPs

Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on 31 October with or without an agreement with Brussels.

He has said he is ready to strike a deal as long as provisions for Britain to stay in the customs union even after Brexit are cut from an existing deal struck by his predecessor Theresa May.

However, EU leaders have said they are still awaiting concrete proposals from London.

Johnson’s Brexit adviser David Frost is expected to return to Brussels for talks next week.

Opposition MPs and some lawmakers from Johnson’s own Conservatives want him to delay Brexit beyond 31 October if he fails to strike an agreement with the EU.

The UK government, meanwhile, is ramping up preparations in case of no-deal.

Johnson yesterday cautioned MPs against trying to hamper his plans, saying a decision to delay Brexit again would do “lasting damage” to public trust in politics.

He said the opposition’s efforts could in fact help lead to a no-deal Brexit as EU counterparts would be less likely to offer a compromise if they believed Brexit could be stopped.

Back in Ireland, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has called on the British government to recommend viable alternatives to the backstop to the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator as quickly as possible.

Coveney met with British foreign secretary Dominic Raab yesterday morning.

A spokesman for the Tánaiste said that he reiterated Ireland’s position on the withdrawal agreement and said the red lines agreed between the EU and UK were not negotiable.

He also urged the British government to bring forward any viable alternatives to the backstop, which achieve the same goal of no hard border or related infrastructure on the island of Ireland, to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier as quickly as possible.

1.6 million signatures

Queen Elizabeth II gave her approval to Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for several weeks on Wednesday. This instantly sparked widespread outrage, legal challenges and promises of resistance from parliamentarians.

The move was widely seen as a way of limiting the time Johnson’s opponents have to organise against him.

The main opposition Labour Party has said it is also considering a no-confidence vote in Johnson’s Conservative government, which commands a fragile 320 to 319 majority.

An online petition calling for the government to reverse its suspension has garnered 1.6 million signatures.

In the courts, a Scottish judge is expected to hear a legal challenge against the suspension on Tuesday. This is the same day MPs return from their summer break for their shortened parliamentary session.

There will be a separate court hearing on Thursday for another challenge that is being supported by John Major, a former Conservative prime minister and staunch opponent of Brexit.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott