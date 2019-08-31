This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Street protests expected across UK today against Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy

Organisers said they were hoping hundreds of thousands of people would take part in the demonstrations.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 7:35 AM
49 minutes ago 2,614 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4790247
Police attempting to clear protesters outside the houses of parliament in London on Wednesday
Image: Lexie Harrison-Cripps
Police attempting to clear protesters outside the houses of parliament in London on Wednesday
Police attempting to clear protesters outside the houses of parliament in London on Wednesday
Image: Lexie Harrison-Cripps

DEMONSTRATIONS ARE EXPECTED across Britain today against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament in the final weeks before Brexit.

The protests come ahead of an intense political week in which Johnson’s opponents will seek to block the move in court and legislate against a no-deal departure from the European Union.

Organisers said they were hoping hundreds of thousands of people would take part in the demonstrations, organised under the slogan #StopTheCoup.

“Disruption is the only form of leverage protesters can rely on,” said Michael Chessum, national organiser for the campaign group Another Europe is Possible.

“This process needs to force the government to change its course,” he said.

The left-wing group Momentum, closely allied with the main opposition Labour Party, is calling on its supporters to “occupy bridges and blockade roads”.

Today’s main demonstration is expected to take place outside Johnson’s Downing Street office in London from around 11am.

Protests are also planned in around 30 other towns and cities.

g7-summit-in-france British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Source: DPA/PA Images

Johnson warns MPs

Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on 31 October with or without an agreement with Brussels.

He has said he is ready to strike a deal as long as provisions for Britain to stay in the customs union even after Brexit are cut from an existing deal struck by his predecessor Theresa May.

However, EU leaders have said they are still awaiting concrete proposals from London.

Johnson’s Brexit adviser David Frost is expected to return to Brussels for talks next week.

Opposition MPs and some lawmakers from Johnson’s own Conservatives want him to delay Brexit beyond 31 October if he fails to strike an agreement with the EU.

The UK government, meanwhile, is ramping up preparations in case of no-deal.

Johnson yesterday cautioned MPs against trying to hamper his plans, saying a decision to delay Brexit again would do “lasting damage” to public trust in politics.

He said the opposition’s efforts could in fact help lead to a no-deal Brexit as EU counterparts would be less likely to offer a compromise if they believed Brexit could be stopped.

Back in Ireland, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has called on the British government to recommend viable alternatives to the backstop to the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator as quickly as possible.

Coveney met with British foreign secretary Dominic Raab yesterday morning. 

northern-ireland-power-sharing Tánaiste Simon Coveney Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A spokesman for the Tánaiste said that he reiterated Ireland’s position on the withdrawal agreement and said the red lines agreed between the EU and UK were not negotiable.

Related Reads

28.08.19 The Queen has approved the suspension of parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline
05.08.19 How no-deal Brexit makes direct rule nearly inevitable in Northern Ireland
02.08.19 Cast-iron and vital, or an anti-democratic bureaucracy: what is the Irish backstop?

He also urged the British government to bring forward any viable alternatives to the backstop, which achieve the same goal of no hard border or related infrastructure on the island of Ireland, to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier as quickly as possible.

1.6 million signatures

Queen Elizabeth II gave her approval to Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for several weeks on Wednesday. This instantly sparked widespread outrage, legal challenges and promises of resistance from parliamentarians.

The move was widely seen as a way of limiting the time Johnson’s opponents have to organise against him.

The main opposition Labour Party has said it is also considering a no-confidence vote in Johnson’s Conservative government, which commands a fragile 320 to 319 majority.

An online petition calling for the government to reverse its suspension has garnered 1.6 million signatures.

In the courts, a Scottish judge is expected to hear a legal challenge against the suspension on Tuesday. This is the same day MPs return from their summer break for their shortened parliamentary session.

There will be a separate court hearing on Thursday for another challenge that is being supported by John Major, a former Conservative prime minister and staunch opponent of Brexit.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott and - © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie