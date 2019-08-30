Boris Johnson vows to 'step up the tempo' on Brexit talks to remove 'anti-democratic' backstop

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson before a meeting with President of the European Council Donald Tusk at the G7 summit last week

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has vowed to “step up the tempo” in talks with the European Union to strike a new Brexit deal before the 31 October deadline.

He made his comments ahead of a court ruling today that could block his attempt to suspend parliament in the weeks ahead of Britain’s departure from the EU.

However, the EU has warned that the bloc has a duty to protect peace in Ireland and will continue to do so, amid British plans to do away with the backstop, which is aimed at preventing a hard border.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney also said that any Brexit deal would need to be based on the terms of the current withdrawal agreement.

British negotiators are set to meet their EU counterparts twice a week throughout September in a bid to strike a new withdrawal agreement.

“We are ready to work in an energetic and determined way to get a deal done,” Johnson said yesterday.

“While I have been encouraged with my discussions with EU leaders over recent weeks that there is a willingness to talk about alternatives to the anti-democratic backstop, it is now time for both sides to step up the tempo.”

Lead Brexit negotiator David Frost will be joined in Brussels by different officials depending on the agenda for talks, including experts on customs, regulatory issues and trade policy, the government said.

“Discussions so far have shown that the two sides remain some distance apart on key issues but that both sides are willing to work hard to find a way through,” Downing Street said in a statement.

“The teams intend to run through a range of issues including the impasse around the backstop.

“The PM has been clear that there will be no new deal unless the withdrawal agreement is reopened and the backstop taken out,” it added.

Peace in Ireland

Brussels insists that the backstop – which would keep the UK in EU customs arrangements to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland – is essential to preserve the integrity of European trade and to avoid risking a return to sectarian violence.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said yesterday that the bloc would protect peace in Ireland.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October. In all circumstances, the EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies, as well as the conditions for peace and stability on the island of Ireland,” Barnier tweeted.

“It is our duty and our responsibility.”

PM @BorisJohnson has said that the UK will leave the EU on 31 Oct. In all circumstances, the EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies, as well as the conditions for peace and stability on the island of Ireland. It is our duty & our responsibility. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) August 29, 2019 Source: Michel Barnier /Twitter

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney also said that the terms of the backstop were not negotiable, unless alternative arrangements were put forward by the UK to resolve the issue in a similar way.

“[A] deal has to be based on the withdrawal agreement, and it has to be consistent with that,” he said last night.

“And if the UK wants to remove an element of the withdrawal agreement, they have to acknowledge that that causes proposes problems, and they have to propose an alternative that solves those problems, certainly in the case of the backstop.”

The backstop is included in a divorce deal the EU agreed with Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, which the House of Commons has rejected three times.

“The increase in meetings and discussions is necessary if we are to have a chance of agreeing a deal for when we leave on October 31; no ifs, no buts,” Johnson said.

The prime minister’s comments came amid legal challenges to his move to suspend parliament in the final weeks before Brexit.

A Scottish judge will decide today whether to issue an interim order to stop the move after hearing a bid for an interim interdict – the Scottish equivalent of an injunction – that would stop the move to suspend parliament between mid-September and October 14.

The queen, who as head of state must follow the advice of her ministers, has already given the go-ahead.

Legal bids to halt the move have also been launched in London and Belfast.

