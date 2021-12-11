#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about Brexit?

You should know it all by now.

By Carl Kinsella Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rolling News
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rolling News

This article is part of The Good Information Project, a new initiative from The Journal to help create greater understanding of big issues we face. This month we are focusing on the question ‘What impact will Brexit have on Ireland in the coming year?’

BREXIT CONTINUES TO loom large over Ireland’s future, its impact felt in matters of trade, our standing in Europe, and the ever-evolving relationship between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

For the last month, The Good Information Project has focused on the changes Ireland has felt as a result of Brexit, both domestically and at the EU level. 

If you’ve been reading our coverage, you’ll fancy your chances at this tough Brexit quiz. 

What is the name of the mechanism that can be used to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol?
shutterstock
Article 12
Article 14

Article 16
Article 18
The EU's chief negotiator is Maroš Šefčovič. Where does he hail from?
PA
Slovakia
Slovenia

Croatia
Czech Republic
How many MEPs does Ireland have since Brexit?
Rolling News
10
11

12
13
What percentage of MEPs elected in 2019 are 'eurosceptic', according to analysis by Dr. Ariadna Ripoll Servent?
PA
21%
26%

31%
36%
The volume of cargo coming from or going to Europe via Rosslare Harbour has increased by...
Rolling News
178%
278%

378%
478%
Since the start of the year, the value of imports to the Republic of Ireland from Northern Ireland has...
Rolling News
Increased by 30%
Decreased by 20%

Stayed roughly the same
Increased by 60%
Who does this guy represent in Brexit-related matters?
PA
Ireland
The EU

The UK
According to this year's European Movement Ireland poll, what percentage of Irish people want to leave the EU?
Rolling News
3%
6%

9%
12%
Who was the last British Prime Minister to attend the British-Irish Council?
PA
Theresa May
David Cameron

Gordon Brown
Tony Blair
True or false: Tuesday coming will mark 2,000 days since the Brexit vote
PA
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

 

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
