Quiz: How much do you know about Brexit?

This article is part of The Good Information Project, a new initiative from The Journal to help create greater understanding of big issues we face. This month we are focusing on the question ‘What impact will Brexit have on Ireland in the coming year?’
BREXIT CONTINUES TO loom large over Ireland’s future, its impact felt in matters of trade, our standing in Europe, and the ever-evolving relationship between the Republic and Northern Ireland.
For the last month, The Good Information Project has focused on the changes Ireland has felt as a result of Brexit, both domestically and at the EU level.
If you’ve been reading our coverage, you’ll fancy your chances at this tough Brexit quiz.
