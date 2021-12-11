Quiz: How much do you know about Brexit?

This article is part of The Good Information Project, a new initiative from The Journal to help create greater understanding of big issues we face. This month we are focusing on the question ‘What impact will Brexit have on Ireland in the coming year?’

BREXIT CONTINUES TO loom large over Ireland’s future, its impact felt in matters of trade, our standing in Europe, and the ever-evolving relationship between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

For the last month, The Good Information Project has focused on the changes Ireland has felt as a result of Brexit, both domestically and at the EU level.

If you’ve been reading our coverage, you’ll fancy your chances at this tough Brexit quiz.

What is the name of the mechanism that can be used to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol? shutterstock Article 12 Article 14

Article 16 Article 18 The EU's chief negotiator is Maroš Šefčovič. Where does he hail from? PA Slovakia Slovenia

Croatia Czech Republic How many MEPs does Ireland have since Brexit? Rolling News 10 11

12 13 What percentage of MEPs elected in 2019 are 'eurosceptic', according to analysis by Dr. Ariadna Ripoll Servent? PA 21% 26%

31% 36% The volume of cargo coming from or going to Europe via Rosslare Harbour has increased by... Rolling News 178% 278%

378% 478% Since the start of the year, the value of imports to the Republic of Ireland from Northern Ireland has... Rolling News Increased by 30% Decreased by 20%

Stayed roughly the same Increased by 60% Who does this guy represent in Brexit-related matters? PA Ireland The EU

The UK According to this year's European Movement Ireland poll, what percentage of Irish people want to leave the EU? Rolling News 3% 6%

9% 12% Who was the last British Prime Minister to attend the British-Irish Council? PA Theresa May David Cameron

Gordon Brown Tony Blair True or false: Tuesday coming will mark 2,000 days since the Brexit vote