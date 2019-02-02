This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Summon up the blood': The best Brexit quotes from another colourful week

Everyone has a hot take…

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 5:30 PM
6 minutes ago 303 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4472966
Image: Han Yan/PA
Image: Han Yan/PA

IT WAS ANOTHER week of votes, spats and misinformation as the Brexit saga continues.

This week the British Parliament voted in favour of a proposal to go back to the EU to seek ‘alternative arrangements’ to replace the Irish backstop. 

Here are some of the stand-out quotes from the week:

So now is the time to stiffen the sinews and summon up the blood and get on that trusty BAE 146 and go back to Brussels and get it.

Boris Johnson was confident on Monday that Theresa May would fight for a “freedom clause” from the EU.

“There is a very real risk of crash out. Not by design but by accident,” senior EU negotiator Sabine Weyand said that same day. She told reporters that the negotiation is finished and discussions about the backstop were “like Groundhog day”.

On Tuesday DUP leader Arlene Foster confirmed her party was endorsing a proposal which would see the backstop replaced by ‘alternative arrangements’.

And in doing so she took a pop at our government:

There is no better time to advance this alternative given the confusion and disarray which is now manifesting itself in Brussels. This has been displayed both by the contradictory EU statements and the panic-stricken behaviour of the Irish government.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen had soundbites at the ready when he spoke to Channel 4′s Jon Snow:

The proposal received the backing of a majority of MPs when they voted in the House of Commons. Theresa May told the parliament that this would send a message to the European Union that she could win support for her plans if the backstop is removed:

“We have the chance to show the European Union what it will take to get a deal through this House of Commons. What it will take to move beyond the confusion, division and uncertainty that now hangs over us.”

On Thursday Tory MP John Whittingdale attempted to argue that there were officials in Europe who supported the UK’s position. He had trouble remembering who they were though…

It was dubbed ‘Theresa’s Triumph’ by the UK media but Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was not so complimentary the day after the vote:

He compared the British government’s latest negotiating tactic to saying “unless you give me what I want I’m jumping out the window”.

We also heard on Wednesday from former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab who told a British committee on Northern Ireland that it would be possible to renegotiate the backstop if they found “a ladder for the Irish government to climb down”. And he accused the Taoiseach of leaking inaccurate information to the media about a meeting he and Coveney had about the backstop.

The government rubbished these claims about Leo Varadkar leaking inaccurate information. Simon Coveney’s advisor said this was “pure spoof”.

And the week ended yesterday with a row over a footnote in a European Council document.

The document, laying out proposals to give British nationals short-stay, visa-free access to the EU’s borderless Schengen area after Brexit, described Gibraltar as “a colony of the British crown”.

Theresa May’s spokesperson said it was “completely unacceptable to describe Gibraltar in this way”.

“Gibraltar is a full part of the UK family and this will not change due to our exit from the EU.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Big freeze: Weather warning in place for weekend as Met Éireann warns of severe frost
    88,346  33
    2
    		Woman whose boyfriend was killed and dumped in slurry pit complained to gardaí over missing person posters
    41,765  0
    3
    		'There's a good chance we'll have to': Trump hints that he might declare state of emergency
    35,979  79
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus exposed over 100 job applicants' details in an email blunder
    264  0
    2
    		Why Dublin's MetroLink is too important to succumb to the whingers and naysayers
    113  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland U20 show attacking intent to grab brilliant bonus point win over England
    48,820  63
    2
    		LIVE: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    39,468  38
    3
    		Ireland unable to bridge the gap as ruthless England run riot at Donnybrook
    36,163  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Note to Michael Rapaport: You can't dictate how people behave in the wake of personal trauma
    4,794  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,773  0
    3
    		How Well Do You Know St. Brigid?
    3,312  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Woman whose boyfriend was killed and dumped in slurry pit complained to gardaí over missing person posters
    Molly and Tom Martens appeal hears evidence excluded from trial supported self-defence claim
    HSE
    'Grotesque and reprehensible': Harris 'extraordinarily concerned' over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion
    'Grotesque and reprehensible': Harris 'extraordinarily concerned' over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion
    Multiple investigations under way over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at NMH
    HSE reports 25 deaths in flu season but says it appears to have hit its peak
    GARDAí
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    Gardaí investigate after two Quinn company employees allegedly assaulted in Cavan
    IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    LIVE: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie