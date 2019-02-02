'Summon up the blood': The best Brexit quotes from another colourful week

IT WAS ANOTHER week of votes, spats and misinformation as the Brexit saga continues.

This week the British Parliament voted in favour of a proposal to go back to the EU to seek ‘alternative arrangements’ to replace the Irish backstop.

Here are some of the stand-out quotes from the week:

So now is the time to stiffen the sinews and summon up the blood and get on that trusty BAE 146 and go back to Brussels and get it.

Boris Johnson was confident on Monday that Theresa May would fight for a “freedom clause” from the EU.

“There is a very real risk of crash out. Not by design but by accident,” senior EU negotiator Sabine Weyand said that same day. She told reporters that the negotiation is finished and discussions about the backstop were “like Groundhog day”.

Weyand: 'We’re not going to reopen the Agreement. The result of the negotiation has been very much shaped by the UK negotiators, much more than they actually get credit for. This is a bit like snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. The backstop was very much shaped by UK.' — Nick Gutteridge (@nick_gutteridge) January 28, 2019 Source: Nick Gutteridge /Twitter

On Tuesday DUP leader Arlene Foster confirmed her party was endorsing a proposal which would see the backstop replaced by ‘alternative arrangements’.

And in doing so she took a pop at our government:

There is no better time to advance this alternative given the confusion and disarray which is now manifesting itself in Brussels. This has been displayed both by the contradictory EU statements and the panic-stricken behaviour of the Irish government.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen had soundbites at the ready when he spoke to Channel 4′s Jon Snow:

"We wouldn't be crashing out, we'd be cashing in."



Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen says "the cell door is open" the moment Britain leaves the EU on March 29. pic.twitter.com/nJ0zvfWGfP — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 29, 2019 Source: Channel 4 News /Twitter

The proposal received the backing of a majority of MPs when they voted in the House of Commons. Theresa May told the parliament that this would send a message to the European Union that she could win support for her plans if the backstop is removed:

“We have the chance to show the European Union what it will take to get a deal through this House of Commons. What it will take to move beyond the confusion, division and uncertainty that now hangs over us.”

On Thursday Tory MP John Whittingdale attempted to argue that there were officials in Europe who supported the UK’s position. He had trouble remembering who they were though…

In just a few badly chosen words, Tory MP John Whittingdale becomes the human embodiment of Brexit.pic.twitter.com/tZ21ipOBfw — James Melville (@JamesMelville) January 31, 2019 Source: James Melville /Twitter

It was dubbed ‘Theresa’s Triumph’ by the UK media but Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was not so complimentary the day after the vote:

He compared the British government’s latest negotiating tactic to saying “unless you give me what I want I’m jumping out the window”.

We also heard on Wednesday from former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab who told a British committee on Northern Ireland that it would be possible to renegotiate the backstop if they found “a ladder for the Irish government to climb down”. And he accused the Taoiseach of leaking inaccurate information to the media about a meeting he and Coveney had about the backstop.

🚨🚨 VIDEO: Former UK #Brexit secretary @DominicRaab has told a Commons committee that @campaignforleo leaked an inaccurate account of a confidential meeting Raab had with @simoncoveney - and he never proposed a three-month expiry to the backstop, as reported in November: pic.twitter.com/NHJsQj5VFO — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) January 30, 2019 Source: Gavan Reilly /Twitter

The government rubbished these claims about Leo Varadkar leaking inaccurate information. Simon Coveney’s advisor said this was “pure spoof”.

Pure spoof from @DominicRaab. We told press we met Raab at a press conference in Paris the next day. Content was later leaked to the Telegraph (not known for Irish Gov leaks) along with the absurd proposal of a time limit backstop (which Tánaiste had shot down). https://t.co/LaF7Bq0v51 — Chris Donoghue (@chrisrdonoghue) January 30, 2019 Source: Chris Donoghue /Twitter

And the week ended yesterday with a row over a footnote in a European Council document.

The document, laying out proposals to give British nationals short-stay, visa-free access to the EU’s borderless Schengen area after Brexit, described Gibraltar as “a colony of the British crown”.

Theresa May’s spokesperson said it was “completely unacceptable to describe Gibraltar in this way”.

“Gibraltar is a full part of the UK family and this will not change due to our exit from the EU.”