Quiz: Cox on Cox - who said it, Brian Cox or Brian Cox?

COX OR COX? That is the question.
The final season of HBO’s juggernaut business-family-drama Succession returns to our screens this weekend.
There have been multiple standout performances from the entire ensemble throughout and legendary Scottish actor Brian Cox has been chief among them, with a Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated performance as media mogul and Roy family patriarch Logan Roy.
But how well do you know Mr Cox? We thought of a few ways we might test your pedigree in Coxology, and in the end we decided to see whether you could sort his quotes from those of celebrity physicist, and evil impostor, Brian Cox.
Just in case there is any remaining confusion, the photo for Brian Cox the actor will be on your left hand side, and the photo for Brian Cox the physicist will be on your right.
