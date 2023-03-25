Advertisement

Saturday 25 March 2023
# Brian Cox
Quiz: Cox on Cox - who said it, Brian Cox or Brian Cox?
Two Cox for the price of one.
3.2k
2
55 minutes ago

COX OR COX? That is the question.

The final season of HBO’s juggernaut business-family-drama Succession returns to our screens this weekend. 

There have been multiple standout performances from the entire ensemble throughout and legendary Scottish actor Brian Cox has been chief among them, with a Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated performance as media mogul and Roy family patriarch Logan Roy.

But how well do you know Mr Cox? We thought of a few ways we might test your pedigree in Coxology, and in the end we decided to see whether you could sort his quotes from those of celebrity physicist, and evil impostor, Brian Cox.

Just in case there is any remaining confusion, the photo for Brian Cox the actor will be on your left hand side, and the photo for Brian Cox the physicist will be on your right.

Which of the two men described their guiltiest pleasures as "Liquorice and cannabis"?
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
"They wouldn't check me in." Which Brian had this to say about the time both Coxes were booked to stay in the same hotel?
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
"I'm 100% Celt. In fact, I'm directly related to the progenitor of the high kings of Ireland, Niall of the Nine Hostages.'
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
"Blair's hubris affected me. And I saw the party going in a certain direction and I was really very concerned, because I am a socialist."
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
"There’s a certain kind of silence to 10,000 people thinking. It’s a really unique experience, I do enjoy that."
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
"Shakespeare, to me, is as magical as understanding black holes."
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
"When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?”
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
"I’m so sick of this ‘The British People’ nonsense. It’s inflammatory and divisive and also errant vacuous nonsense."
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
“Listen, I’m too old, too tired, and too talented for any of that shit."
"The great thing about Brian is you do learn a lot."
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
CEO of Waystar-Royco
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Certified nerd
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Black hole
Share your result:

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
