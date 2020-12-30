Have you seen Brian? The 24-year-old is missing from Kildare since Sunday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing Brian Coyne who has been missing since Sunday.
Brian, who is 24-years-old, is missing from his home in Kilcock, Kildare.
He is described as being 5ft 11in, with a slim build. Brian has light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, grey and wine hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers.
He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.
Anyone with any information on Brian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS