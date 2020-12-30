Have you seen Brian? The 24-year-old is missing from Kildare since Sunday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing Brian Coyne who has been missing since Sunday.

Brian, who is 24-years-old, is missing from his home in Kilcock, Kildare.

He is described as being 5ft 11in, with a slim build. Brian has light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, grey and wine hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers.

He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

Anyone with any information on Brian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.