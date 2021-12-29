Gardaí seek help to find 44-year-old man missing since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44-year old Brian Reilly.

Brian is missing from the Cookstown Road area of Tallaght since Sunday, 26 December.

He is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of thin build, with brown hair that is balding.

When last seen he was wearing a black Jack and Jones t-shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and a black coat.

Anyone with any information on Brian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.