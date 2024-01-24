Bríd Smith announced as People Before Profit candidate for Dublin seat in European elections

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT TD Bríd Smith will contest the Dublin seat in the upcoming European elections.

The party made the announcement today and will officially launch its candidates later this afternoon.

Smith has been announced alongside Dr Brian O’Boyle who will run in Midlands North-West and Cian Prendiville who will run in the Ireland South constituency for People Before Profit.

Advertisement

In July last year, Smith announced that she would not seek re-election to the Dáil at the end of this term.

At the time the Dublin South Central TD said it was time to make way for the new generation of “younger working class people” who can “tell it like it is”.

Smith previously stood in the European elections in 2014 but was not elected.

In 2016 she was elected to the Dáil and before this served as a councillor on Dublin City Council for the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh area.