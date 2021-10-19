#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 October 2021
Bright days and sunny spells ahead before an unsettled weekend

By Cónal Thomas
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE RAIN IS set to clear later day giving way to bright sunny spells with temperatures reaching as high as 19 degrees in some parts of the country. 

Met Éireann forecasts that despite some scattered showers this afternoon and evening it will be mostly bright with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds. 

Tonight will stay dry in most places with clear spells. However, a spell of showery rain will move into south Munster and south Leinster overnight and there will be a few showers in northern coastal counties too.

Tomorrow will see a good deal of dry and bright weather with sunny spells, although there will be showery rain in south Munster and south Leinster.

Scattered showers will develop in Ulster during the afternoon and a spell of rain will move into the northwest later in the afternoon, extending across Ulster and Connaught during the evening.

It will be a cooler day than recently, with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in a moderate to fresh west to northwest breeze.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be a cool day with plenty of dry and bright weather. There will be scattered showers, mainly in western and northern coastal areas.

Friday will start cloudy, with scattered showers in northern areas but largely dry weather everywhere else, while the weekend looks a bit unsettled with scattered showers moving in from Saturday. 

