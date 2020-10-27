Bring a brolly out with you this week - it's going to be wet and windy

UNSETTLED AND WET weather is expected this week with outbreaks of rain forecast across the entire country.

It will be mostly cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain followed by sunny spells and showers around the country.

Met Éireann forecasts that some showers will turn heavy, with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, especially in the west this evening. Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be blustery with scattered showers. Lowest temperatures will range from five to eight degrees.

Tomorrow is set to be a cool and blustery day with sunny spells and prolonged showers. Heavy and prolonged showers with hail and isolated thunderstorms will affect western parts of the country tomorrow morning but will extend to all areas tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will peak at nine to 11 degrees with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds persisting.

Wet & Windy

Looking to Thursday, Met Éireann forecasts a wet and windy day with spells of rain across the country.

Rain will be heaviest and most persistent in western coastal counties with a heightened risk of flooding.

Mostly cloudy this morning, outbreaks of rain moving NE, followed by sunny spells & scattered showers countrywide by afternoon. Some showers heavy, risk of hail & isolated thunderstorms, especially in west this evening. Highs 10 to 13C, gusty SW winds.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/B6v7c3M4Qw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 27, 2020

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

However, it will be comparatively mild on Thursday afternoon with temperatures ranging between 13 and 15 degrees with fresh and southwesterly winds. There will be strong to near gale force winds along western and southern coasts.

Thursday evening will be cloudy, misty and humid with rain persisting in most areas with a further wet and breezy start forecast for Friday morning.

However, most areas should see dry conditions during the afternoon, with winds easing.

Further rain is expected to move into southern coastal counties by Friday evening which will continue to be mild with temperatures ranging between 13 and 15 degrees.

The weekend looks similarly unsettled. Saturday will be mild, Met Éireaan says, but it will turn cooler on Sunday.