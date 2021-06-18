British Airways plane damaged after tipping on to nose at Heathrow

A BRITISH AIRWAYS plane has been damaged after tipping on to its nose at Heathrow.

The incident happened while the aircraft was parked on tarmac at the west London airport.

An airline spokesperson said: “A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand.”

“As a freighter-only aircraft there were no passengers on board,” they said.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter.”

Images posted on social media show the aircraft, believed to be a Boeing 787, surrounded by more than a dozen emergency services vehicles, including police, fire brigade vehicles and ambulances.

The incident is not affecting other flights at Heathrow.