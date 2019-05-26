The Brexit vote: Here's who Britain is sending to the European Parliament (for now)

ALMOST THREE YEARS ago, the British population voted to leave the European Union.

On 2 July, Britain will send 73 MEPs back to Brussels from 12 regions, including Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland has to select three MEPs.

However, many of them will belong to the eurosceptic Brexit Party and its leader Nigel Farage as they enjoy a 31.7% share of the vote. The Conservative Party and Labour are in for a bad night, with many predicting complete collapses in certain areas.

Turnout across the UK was low, with just 37% of registered voters going to the polls. That’s still about three percentage points higher than 2014.

Projections show that the Brexit Party will end up with 24 seats, the Liberal Democrats with 15, Labour with 14, the Conservative Party with 10 and the Green Party with four seats.

The first results are already in but it’s worth remembering the voting system is different in Britain, than in Ireland. The votes are based on party preference, and the first candidate of the party who tops the poll gets the first seat, and so on.

So far, as of 11.45pm, the Brexit Party has secured 15 seats, while the Liberal Democrats has seen seven candidates elected and Labour six. The Green Party has four seats, with the Conservative Party on two and Plaid Cymru on one.

The 12 electoral areas

East Midlands (5 MEPs)

Nobody elected yet.

East of England (7 MEPs)

Richard Tice, the Brexit Party

Michael Heaver, the Brexit Party

June Mummery, the Brexit Party

Barbara Gibson, Liberal Democrat

Lucy Nethsingha, Liberal Democrat

Catherine Rowett, Green

Geoffrey Van Orden, Conservative

London (8 MEPs)

Irina Von Wiese, Liberal Democrat

Dinesh Dhamija, Liberal Democrat

Luisa Porritt, Liberal Democrat

Claude Moraes, Labour

Sebastian Dance, Labour

Benyamin Habib, the Brexit Party

Lance Forman, the Brexit Party

Scott Ainslie, Green

North East (3 MEPs)

Brian Monteith, the Brexit Party

John Tennant, the Brexit Party

Jude Kirton-Darling, Labour

North West (8 MEPs)

Nobody elected yet.

Northern Ireland (3 MEPs)

Nobody elected yet.

Scotland (6 MEPs)

Nobody elected yet.

South East (10 MEPs)

Nobody elected yet.

South West (6 MEPs)

Nobody elected yet.

Wales (4 MEPs)

Nathan Gill, the Brexit Party

James Wells, the Brexit Party

Jill Evans, Plaid Cymru

Jacqueline Jones, Labour

West Midlands (7 MEPs)

Rupert Lowe, Brexit Party

Martin Daubney, Brexit Party

Andrew Kerr, Brexit Party

Neena Gill, Labour

Phil Bennion, Liberal Democrat

Ellie Chowns, Green

Anthea McIntyre, Conservative

Yorkshire and the Humber (6 MEPs)