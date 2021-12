POP ICON BRITNEY Spears turned 40 this week.

For the first time in 14 years she also now has control of her career and finances after a judge recently ended a conservatorship overseen by her father.

Let’s celebrate her by testing your knowledge…

In which year did Britney release Baby One More Time? 1997 1998

1999 2000 Fill in the blank: When I’m not with you I lose _____ Myself My mind

My head My keys In the music video for Toxic, what does Britney the flight attendant spill on a passenger? Water Coffee

Champagne Coca Cola Fill in the blank: A guy like you should wear a _______ Warning Suit

Sign Mask In what year did Britney release I’m a Slave 4 U? 2000 2001

2002 2003 Fill in the blank: May come off shy, but I feel like talking, feel like ______ Laughing Crying

Dancing Singing Which one of these photos is NOT from the Circus music video?

Fill in the blank: My loneliness ain’t killing me no more - I’m __________ Tired Stronger

Over you Better The music video for Stronger starts with Britney seeing her boyfriend in a club with another woman - what does she say to him? “How could you?” “Whatever”

“Over it” “I’m stronger” In what year did Britney release Womanizer? 2006 2007

2008 2009 Which one of these photos IS a shot from the Womanizer music video?

Fill in the blank: Here comes the smasher, here comes the _______ Boss Dancer

