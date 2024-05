THE BOSS IS back.

Tens of thousands of fans will descend on Croke Park this evening for legendary New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Springsteen has a close relationship with Ireland and plays here regularly. He’s coming off a pair of gigs in Kilkenny and Cork. Expect a long set, no opening act, and a whole lot of energy.

The details

Doors to Croke Park will open at 5pm and The Boss will be on the stage at 7pm sharp. There is no opening act so make sure you’re there on time.

You can get to the gig however you like, but as always with Croke Park, be aware that if you are driving on-street parking is very limited around the stadium.

Advertisement

There is one supervised car park very close to Croke Park at O’Connell’s School, North Richmond Street.

Park Rite car parks are also offering an event offer. Just bring your concert ticket to the car park office or book online. You can get more info on the location of car parks here.

It’s also a good idea to prepare for traffic coming and going to the venue.

For the wise ones taking public transport, Iarnród Éireann is providing additional capacity on DART and Commuter routes, with the Drumcondra stop a short walk to Croke Park.

There will also be additional late night services for those travelling home after the gig. Concertgoers can also park at the edges of the Luas lines and get the tram into the city.

Full details of routes, traffic management and concert information can be found here.