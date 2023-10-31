Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
The Boss
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming back to Ireland in 2024
The veteran singer announced a 22-date European tour for 2024 this morning.
6.6k
10
1 hour ago

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS bringing his E Street Band back to Ireland for four dates next year.

The veteran singer announced a 22-date European tour for 2024 this morning.

The group will kick off their string of gigs on the island of Ireland on 9 May 2024 in Belfast at Boucher Road. 

They’ll then play Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on 12 May, Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on 16 May and Croke Park in Dublin on 19 May. 

The tour will kick off on May 5 in Cardiff, Wales and will also visit England, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway. 

Springsteen and his band played two dates in Ireland earlier this year. 

The 2023 dates marked the first live shows for the band since the conclusion of their worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

Tickets for the 2024 Irish dates go on sale on Ticketmaster at 8am next Monday, 6 November. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
