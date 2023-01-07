Bruna Fonseca: Gardaí renew appeal for information over death of 28-year-old on New Year's Day

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for information to assist their investigation into the death of Bruna Fonseca, who was found dead in a flat in Cork City on New Year’s Day.

The 28-year-old Brazilian native was found unresponsive in a flat on Liberty Street in Cork City on New Years Day and was pronounced dead shortly after.

In their latest statement, Gardaí have appealed for witnesses that were on Liberty Street, either on foot or in a car, between 4.30am and 6.30am on New Years Day.

Advertisement

A man, Miller Pacheco, aged in his 20s, has since been charged with her murder.

He appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on 2 January.

Gardaí have asked that any witnesses contact Bridewell Garda Station, Cork City, on (021) 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Comments closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.