Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 2 January 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Garda Press Office Bruna Fonseca
# Cork
Man remains in custody after Bruna Fonseca's death
Her body was discovered in an apartment in Cork city on New Year’s Day.
5.4k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN REMAINS in custody after being arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a woman in Cork city.

Bruna Fonseca’s body was discovered in an apartment on Liberty Street early yesterday morning.

CPR was carried out but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old was from Brazil but had been living in Ireland for a few months.

A 29-year-old man, who was known to Ms Fonseca, was arrested following the discovery.

Gardaí today confirmed that he remains in custody at Bridewell Station for questioning. He is being held under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

Ms Fonseca’s body was removed from the scene yesterday and a post-mortem was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital.

She was working as a contract cleaner at Mercy University Hospital in Cork city.

A spokesperson for the hospital described her as a hard worker and expressed condolences to her family and friends.

“On behalf of management and staff at Mercy University Hospital Cork and Bidvest Noonan’s Contract Cleaners we are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of Bruna Fonseca.

“Even though she was only working for a short time for the company at the hospital she was considered a hard and diligent worker and an esteemed colleague.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her friends in Cork, and her family and friends in Brazil. May she rest in peace.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS