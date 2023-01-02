Man remains in custody after Bruna Fonseca's death

A MAN REMAINS in custody after being arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a woman in Cork city.

Bruna Fonseca’s body was discovered in an apartment on Liberty Street early yesterday morning.

CPR was carried out but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old was from Brazil but had been living in Ireland for a few months.

A 29-year-old man, who was known to Ms Fonseca, was arrested following the discovery.

Gardaí today confirmed that he remains in custody at Bridewell Station for questioning. He is being held under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

Ms Fonseca’s body was removed from the scene yesterday and a post-mortem was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital.

She was working as a contract cleaner at Mercy University Hospital in Cork city.

A spokesperson for the hospital described her as a hard worker and expressed condolences to her family and friends.

“On behalf of management and staff at Mercy University Hospital Cork and Bidvest Noonan’s Contract Cleaners we are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of Bruna Fonseca.

“Even though she was only working for a short time for the company at the hospital she was considered a hard and diligent worker and an esteemed colleague.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her friends in Cork, and her family and friends in Brazil. May she rest in peace.”

