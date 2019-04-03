This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A human rights pariah': Brunei implements death by stoning for gay sex and adultery

The laws will make Brunei the first country in East or Southeast Asia to have a sharia penal code at the national level.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 7:08 AM
25 minutes ago 2,762 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4574150
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah
Image: PA images
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah
Image: PA images

BRUNEI HAS INTRODUCED harsh new sharia laws, including death by stoning for adultery and gay sex, despite a storm of global criticism from politicians, celebrities and rights groups.

The tough penal code in the tiny country on tropical Borneo island – ruled by the all-powerful Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah – will fully come into force following years of delays.

The laws, which also include amputation of hands and feet for thieves, will make Brunei the first country in East or Southeast Asia to have a sharia penal code at the national level, joining several mostly Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia.

The decision to push ahead with the punishments has sparked alarm around the world, with the United Nations labelling them “cruel and inhumane” and celebrities, led by actor George Clooney and pop star Elton John, calling for Brunei-owned hotels to be boycotted. 

But the sultan shows no sign of backing down, and the Muslim-majority country issued a statement at the weekend insisting that Brunei “enforces its own rule of law” and sharia “aims to educate, respect and protect the legitimate rights of all individuals”.

The sultan – who is one of the world’s wealthiest men and lives in a vast, golden-domed palace – announced plans for the penal code in 2013 and the first phase was introduced the following year. 

This included less stringent penalties, such as fines or jail terms for offences including indecent behaviour, failure to attend Friday prayers, and out-of-wedlock pregnancies. 

In a public address to mark a special date in the Islamic calendar, the sultan called for stronger Islamic teachings but did not mention the new penal code.

“I want to see Islamic teachings in this country grow stronger,” he said in the nationally televised speech at a convention centre near the capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

I would like to emphasize that the country of Brunei is a… country that always devotes its worship to Allah.

He said that he wanted the Muslim call to prayer to ring out in all public places, not just in mosques, to remind people of their Islamic duties. 

The sultan, who has been on the throne for over five decades, also insisted that Brunei was a “fair and happy” country.

“Anyone who comes to visit this country will have a sweet experience, and enjoy the safe and harmonious environment,” he said.

Officials did not immediately confirm that the sharia penal code had entered into force. At the weekend, the Brunei government said in a statement that the new punishments would be enforced from Wednesday. 

‘A human rights pariah’ 

A series of well-known figures have lined up to add to their names to the chorus of condemnation, including former US vice president Joe Biden and actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director for Human Rights Watch, said:

This kind of law doesn’t belong in the 21st century. It’s going to be something that will turn Brunei into a human rights pariah.

Clooney’s call to boycott nine Brunei-owned hotels in Europe and the United States last week catapulted the issue into the international headlines. 

Governments have weighed in, with the United States saying the punishments run counter to Brunei’s “international human rights obligations”.

“The United States strongly opposes violence, criminalisation and discrimination targeting vulnerable groups,” said deputy State Department spokesman Roberto Palladino. 

The sultan – who is one of the world’s wealthiest men and lives in a vast, golden-domed palace – announced plans for the code in 2013.

The new laws make sex between men punishable by death by stoning. For women convicted of having sexual relations with other women, the maximum punishment is 40 strokes of the cane or a maximum 10-year jail term.

The first section of the code was introduced in 2014 and included less stringent penalties, such as fines or jail terms for offences including indecent behaviour or skipping Friday prayers.

The sultan, who is the world’s second-longest reigning monarch, first called for the penal code in the late 1990s and it appears to enjoy broad support in the former British protectorate of about 400,000 people. 

Analysts say he is seeking to burnish his Islamic credentials and shore up support among the country’s conservatives due to the waning fortunes of the oil-dependent economy, which has been ravaged by recession in recent years.

It is also unclear whether death by stoning will actually be implemented, as a high burden of proof is needed to hand down the punishment and Brunei has not executed anyone for decades.

