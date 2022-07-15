Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 15 July 2022
Stargazers in Ireland and abroad marvel at the 'Buck supermoon'

July’s supermoon was the biggest and brightest of the year.

By Sarah McGuinness Friday 15 Jul 2022, 11:42 AM
Friday 15 Jul 2022, 11:42 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5817693
Image: Morry Gash via PA Images
Image: Morry Gash via PA Images

THIS WEEK SAW the biggest and brightest “supermoon” of the year take to the skies, delighting stargazers around the globe.

The July supermoon, known as the Buck moon, appeared 30% brighter and two to three times larger than usual for the past two nights after orbiting closer to Earth than any other full moon for 2022.

The sight was captured by spectators worldwide. Take a look:

THE BRIGHT FULL MOON 1L2A5853 Mizen Peninsula, West Cork. Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News

sheerness-kent-uk-14th-july-2022-uk-weather-the-full-buck-moon-supermoon-seen-above-sheerness-kent-credit-james-bellalamy-live-news Sheerness, Kent, UK. Source: James ball via Alamy Stock Photo

 

lauder-moor-scottish-borders-uk-13th-july-2022-uk-the-supermoon-on-july-13th-2022-rises-through-low-clouds-as-viewed-from-lauder-moor-in-the-scottish-borders-oscar-wilkinson-stayed-up-late-to-w Lauder Moor, Scottish Borders, UK. Source: Phil Wilkinson via Alamy Stock Photo

supermoon-milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US. Source: Morry Gash via PA images

italy-supermoon Milan, Italy. Source: Luca Bruno

italy-supermoon The Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy. Source: Luca Bruno via PA Images

iraq-supermoon Baghdad, Iraq. Source: Hadi Mizban via PA Images

greece-supermoon Aegio, Greece. Source: Petros Giannakouris via AP/PA Images

egypt-giza-supermoon Giza, Eygpt. Source: Sui Xiankai via Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

china-supermoon-cn Wuhan, China. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

iraq-supermoon Baghdad, Iraq. Source: Hadi Mizban via AP Photo

Sarah McGuinness

About the author
Sarah McGuinness
sarah.mcguinness@thejournal.ie

