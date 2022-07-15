Stargazers in Ireland and abroad marvel at the 'Buck supermoon'

THIS WEEK SAW the biggest and brightest “supermoon” of the year take to the skies, delighting stargazers around the globe.

The July supermoon, known as the Buck moon, appeared 30% brighter and two to three times larger than usual for the past two nights after orbiting closer to Earth than any other full moon for 2022.

The sight was captured by spectators worldwide. Take a look:

Mizen Peninsula, West Cork. Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News

Sheerness, Kent, UK. Source: James ball via Alamy Stock Photo

Lauder Moor, Scottish Borders, UK. Source: Phil Wilkinson via Alamy Stock Photo

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US. Source: Morry Gash via PA images

Milan, Italy. Source: Luca Bruno

The Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy. Source: Luca Bruno via PA Images

Baghdad, Iraq. Source: Hadi Mizban via PA Images

Aegio, Greece. Source: Petros Giannakouris via AP/PA Images

Giza, Eygpt. Source: Sui Xiankai via Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Wuhan, China. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Baghdad, Iraq. Source: Hadi Mizban via AP Photo