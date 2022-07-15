Stargazers in Ireland and abroad marvel at the 'Buck supermoon'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THIS WEEK SAW the biggest and brightest “supermoon” of the year take to the skies, delighting stargazers around the globe.
The July supermoon, known as the Buck moon, appeared 30% brighter and two to three times larger than usual for the past two nights after orbiting closer to Earth than any other full moon for 2022.
The sight was captured by spectators worldwide. Take a look:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)