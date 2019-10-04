Pressure on Donohoe to dip into corporation tax take as Budget talks go down to the wire

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL DONOHOE wants to sign off on Budget talks with Fianna Fáil and the Independent Alliance today.

However, pressure has been mounting on the minister to dip into the corporation tax windfall, which was announced this week, to fund opposition demands.

With just four days until Budget Day, the negotiations have come down to the wire, with some parties stating they are “not happy one bit” in how it has all played out.

Donohoe has already described how the upcoming Budget will be “safe” and warned that in light of Brexit, there isn’t much money to play with this year.

Unlike other years, Donohoe had to consider two scenarios when drafting this year’s Budget.

One, in which there is a real possibility of a no-deal Brexit, and the other, in which it is all relatively smooth sailing after the Brexit deadline of 31 October.

Due to the deadlock over the Irish backstop, the minister has decided to err on the side of caution, and opted for Budget option A, in preparation for a possible no-deal Brexit.

The Budget talks have been getting under way over the last couple of weeks against the background of Brexit “mood music”, according to one government source, who said no party is making any huge demands this year.

Not getting a lot

However, others have said that they are getting a lot less than they had envisaged.

With Fine Gael in a confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fáil, as well as having the Independent Alliance as partners in government, the finance minister has a tricky job of balancing expectations and delivering a prudent Brexit budget, while also ensuring no one walks away from the table.

With such a small pot to go around, it is understood that pressure is mounting on Donohoe to dip into the government’s corporate tax take, which is almost 11% ahead of target at €5.84 billion for the first nine months of the year.

Last week, TheJournal.ie reported that the Independent Alliance was insisting that the inheritance tax threshold be raised, which is the amount that parents can leave to their children when they die without the children paying tax on it.

However, sources in Fianna Fáil has insisted it is a non-runner, due to the frugality of this year’s Budget.

This is just one demand that is being fought for in the talks. Others include affordable housing, insurance industry levies, pension increases, climate action policies, and disability payments.

It is believed that items both parties thought were a certainty have had question marks placed over them by the finance minister, with one source close to the talks stating that Donohoe has said if there is no agreement on what is on offer by today, he is simply going to tell people what they are getting.

With Donohoe appearing to be putting his foot down in a bid to get things wrapped up by the weekend, all eyes will be on Fianna Fáil and the Independent Alliance in terms of how they react to such a harsh move.

While parties could simply walk away, throwing the Budget into chaos, a source said that is unlikely to happen. Nobody wants to be seen “throwing the toys out of the pram” when Ireland is in the middle of Brexit drama.

While in previous years, Budget kites were flown weeks in advance, nothing of the kind has occurred in recent weeks.

Irrelevant budget

“The budget is irrelevant this year,” as one senior source said this week.

In a bid to appease some TDs, Donohoe is likely to use the corporation tax windfall to get a few items over the line, but he may use the funds for tax cuts, something Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has hinted could be announced on Tuesday, though they will be marginal.

However, using the corporation tax take is taboo and goes against Donohoe’s image of being prudent, given that the Budgetary Oversight Committee and others have warned the government to stop using the money from corporations to fill the gap in the State’s finances.