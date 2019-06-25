'Disorderly' Brexit a real possibility, says minister as he outlines how much money there is for Budget 2020

THE SUMMER ECONOMIC STATEMENT setting out what we are likely to see for next year’s Budget has been published.

Unlike other years, Finance and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe had to have two hats on when drafting today’s statement: One, in which he takes into account the real possibility of a no-deal Brexit, and the other, in which it is all relative smooth sailing after the Brexit deadline of 31 October.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, he said the “external environment” is becoming “increasingly challenging”.

Donohoe added that the “disorderly Brexit” in now a “real possibility”, which is why the Irish government needs to plan for such an event.

So, what is the Summer Economic Statement?

What is actually being talked about is how much money the government has to spend in the next Budget – on the likes of tax cuts, new transport systems, better roads, and improved health services.

How much extra money do we have to spend?

Donohoe said he the budgetary package for Budget 2020 is €2.8 billion, with €700 million in fiscal space (the amount of money there for tax cuts or new spending measures).

Of the €2.8bn, about €1.9bn has already been allocated to fund capital projects and public pay. It should be noted, this is the case if there is an orderly Brexit.

Today’s statement predicts a surplus in GDP in an orderly Brexit of 0.4%.

What about Brexit? Will that change this year’s Budget?

The statement sets out an “orderly Brexit” would see small surplus next year, with €300 million increase in public spending and €600 million in new taxation measures.

A “disorderly Brexit” would necessitate essentially the same budget but there would be “temporary, targeted funding” for sectors that are most affected by Brexit.

The surplus mentioned above would also turn into a deficit “in the region of -0.5% to -1.5%” in GDP next year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe publishes Summer Econimic Statement ahead of next year's budget.



Two tables for two different Brexits, 'Orderly and Disorderly'. Basically deal or no-deal. pic.twitter.com/56FOoxrzKW — Rónán Duffy (@ronanduffy_) June 25, 2019 Source: Rónán Duffy /Twitter

When will the minister decide what option to go with?

Speaking to reporters last week, Donohoe said he will have to make an “informed judgement” or guess as to whether there will be an orderly or crash-out Brexit when he presents his budget on Tuesday 8 October.

This is why he was talking about the government facing two possible spending scenarios come autumn.

The minister also confirmed last week that he is not planning to bring out another budget, post-Brexit.

Are we spending any of the cash on BIG projects announced?

The National Broadband Plan and the National Children’s Hospital are the two big projects mentioned in the statement today, with €200 million set aside these two plans. What about jobs? The minister said Brexit could lead to 50,000 Irish jobs being lost. Donohoe said be there would be “no economic growth” next year if there were a disorderly Brexit.

But it is not just Brexit the government has to worry about.

Today, economic experts warned that Ireland runs the risk of recessionary spending cuts if it continues down the path of spending.

Stephen Kinsella, Associate Professor of Economics at University of Limerick, told the Budget Oversight Committee:

“Ireland risks replaying the 2007-9 period of dramatic cuts to public expenditure on its current forecasted path of spending increases.”

With the finance minister holding the nickname of ‘Prudent Paschal’, he runs the risk of damaging Fine Gael’s perceived reputation of looking after the purse strings if his predictions of Brexit dramatically go off course.