Taoiseach Micheál Martin has congratulated the new pontiff in a statement.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland, I offer warm congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV,” Martin said in a statement.

“The scenes of great joy and celebrations in St. Peter’s Square are a reflection of the hopes and goodwill felt by people of the Catholic faith from all around the world towards the new Pope.

“I hope that this groundswell of best wishes towards Pope Leo XIV will give him strength and support as he takes on the immense responsibility of his pontificate. I know that he has the best wishes of all Irish people, of all traditions.

“I also send my congratulations to the people of the United States, a country with which Ireland enjoys such a deep and strong relationship. To have a Pope from their country is a source of great pride and an honour for their nation.

“I wish Pope Leo XIV every strength, good health, and the required spiritual guidance as he begins his mission of leading the Catholic Church at a time of challenge, building on the pastoral direction and achievements of Pope Francis.

“I look forward to working with Pope Leo XIV as an important and influential partner in addressing the many and interlinked challenges facing our world, as we work for peace, justice and sustainable development for all.”