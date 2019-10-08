This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Open Thread: Carbon tax has increased, but will it make you change your behaviour?

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe announced an increase of €6 per tonne in the carbon tax.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 6:00 PM
21 minutes ago 1,848 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4843094
Image: Shutterstock/Kaspars Grinvalds
Image: Shutterstock/Kaspars Grinvalds

IT CAME AS a surprise to no one that a carbon tax increase was included in today’s Budget. Much-flagged for months, the only speculation was about how much the tax hike would be. 

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil that an increase of €6 per tonne will come into effect at midnight tonight for petrol and diesel, while for home-heating fuels the increase will kick in from May 2020. 

The measure is controversial – critics say that it hits the poor the hardest, while people in rural areas will also be more affected. 

The finance minister admitted as much today. “I know that this will not be easy for everyone,” Donohoe said.

“While Brexit represents our most immediate economic risk, climate change is, without doubt the defining challenge of our generation.”

So the aim is clear – to reduce carbon emissions and encourage people to change their behaviour.

Related Reads

08.10.19 Carbon tax: Petrol and diesel prices to rise from midnight, home heating to rise next May
08.10.19 Budget 2020: Here are the main points you need to know

Will it work? Only time will tell. 

But what do you think? Is the carbon tax increase making you re-consider your behaviour?

Let us know in the comments…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie