Open Thread: Carbon tax has increased, but will it make you change your behaviour?

IT CAME AS a surprise to no one that a carbon tax increase was included in today’s Budget. Much-flagged for months, the only speculation was about how much the tax hike would be.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil that an increase of €6 per tonne will come into effect at midnight tonight for petrol and diesel, while for home-heating fuels the increase will kick in from May 2020.

The measure is controversial – critics say that it hits the poor the hardest, while people in rural areas will also be more affected.

The finance minister admitted as much today. “I know that this will not be easy for everyone,” Donohoe said.

“While Brexit represents our most immediate economic risk, climate change is, without doubt the defining challenge of our generation.”

So the aim is clear – to reduce carbon emissions and encourage people to change their behaviour.

Will it work? Only time will tell.

But what do you think? Is the carbon tax increase making you re-consider your behaviour?

Let us know in the comments…