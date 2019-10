THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced an increase in the carbon tax of €6 per tonne.

Announcing the measure in his Budget 2020 speech this afternoon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the tax hike will come into effect at midnight tonight for petrol and diesel.

For home-heating fuels, it will kick in from May 2020.

He said the increase will raise €90 million in 2020. This will be ringfenced, he said, to fund new climate action measures.

More to follow…