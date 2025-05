GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has called for a “real reset” on Ireland’s approach to road safety following the death of Garda Kevin Flatley yesterday afternoon.

Garda Flatley, who was 49-years-old, had been on duty when he was struck down by a motorcycle at a checkpoint in north county Dublin. He died at the scene.

The motorcyclist remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Speaking yesterday evening at Garda Headquarters, the Commissioner said: “This is a regular occurrence where we are enforcing legislation, road traffic laws but also criminal law in respect of road users… the dangers my members are facing is just extraordinary.

“I acknowledge the tougher sentences that have been put in place by the government, but also, this does call for a real reset and rethink about our approach as a society to road safety.”

Harris said that Garda Flatley’s death was “the very hard edge” of issues with road safety, “where we have a garda member killed in a road traffic collision, and all of us feel this today, and all of us have to rethink – ourselves as well – what we need to be doing.”

Garda Flatley’s local club, O’Dwyers GAA in Balbriggan, said those in the club “are absolutely heartbroken to learn of the sudden, tragic passing of our club member and great friend”.

“Kevin was an absolute gentleman who had a huge part to play in our club, always lending a hand when he could.

“He was always a pleasure to chat to, and his grá for GAA and helping others shone through in every conversation. He was a dedicated coach with our u10 girls team, encouraging the players at all times and bringing great energy.”

They passed on their condolences on to Garda Flatley’s wife and his two daughters.

Yesterday, the President, Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and Justice Minister led tributes to Garda Flatley. He is the ninetieth member of An Garda Síochána to be killed while on active duty, the Commissioner said yesterday.