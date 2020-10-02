#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 2 October 2020
Advertisement

Exchequer deficit for 2020 now €9.4bn as Finance Minister reaffirms pledge of no income tax increase in Budget

Overall, tax receipts have remained strong despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 2 Oct 2020, 5:13 PM
10 minutes ago 1,167 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5221732
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Image: PA Images
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Image: PA Images

THE GOVERNMENT RAN a €9.4 billion deficit for the first three quarters of the year, but has said that tax receipts have remained strong despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest exchequer figures come less than two weeks before the upcoming Budget, which Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said will be based on the assumption of a no trade deal Brexit.

Overall, tax receipts for the year are at €39.57 billion, down by just 3% on last year.

This robustness is due to a strong January and February and solid corporate taxes that have largely compensated for a decline in VAT and other excise duties.

VAT is down by over €2.4 billion in the year to September, reflecting the dramatic decline in consumer spending.

Donohoe described the figures as a “snapshot of the public finances”.

He added that, while tax receipts remain robust, the scale of the corporate tax stream cannot be relied up “over the medium term”. 

The government supports put in place as a result of the pandemic can be seen in total exchequer expenditure increasing by €9.6 billion to €48.1 billion in the first nine months of the year. 

The Social Protection spend alone this year is being forecast at more than €30 billion.

“This response from government reflects the scale of the impact that the pandemic has had on people’s jobs and income,” Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said.

Related Read

29.09.20 Budget 2021: Government's spending plans based on assumption of no widely available Covid-19 vaccine and no UK-EU trade deal

Donohoe told reporters this afternoon:

In essence what has happened over the last number of months is the balance sheet of the State stepped in to take the place of private sector spending and employment activity across the last number of months.

Speaking about the outlook with regards to the upcoming Budget 2021, McGrath said the government was anticipating that “a significant portion” of the Covid-19 related spending from this year would be incurred again next year. 

This was echoed by Donohoe who said that “what is very different” about next year’s finances is that the government will have to plan for the exceptional expenditure from this year “carrying forward” into next year. 

“Can I give you an impact on what that will mean for our deficit for next year? At this moment I truthfully can’t,” Donohoe said. 

The Finance Minister has previously indicated that the government is not minded to increase income taxes in the upcoming Budget and he reiterated that this evening.

“One of the many reasons why we’ve been clear from the start about the Budget on Tuesday week in relation to personal taxation has been the great concern we  have that if we were to indicate that there’s going to be tax changes very imminently, that would affect how people are spending,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“What we want to be doing is giving confidence to those who are saving at this rate, confidence to spend, to invest and, when our public health guidance allows for them to do it, to use this money in a way that will lead to employment growing again.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie