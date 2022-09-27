Find out how Budget 2023 affects your take-home pay with our Budget Calculator

THIS AFTERNOON, THE full details of Budget 2023 have been announced.

A package worth €11 billion to help people through the cost of living and energy crises was announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

Changes to income tax bands, USC rate bands and personal tax credits have been used to bump up workers’ take-home pay.

