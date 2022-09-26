Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 26 September 2022
Advertisement

Free school books for primary school students in Budget education package

There has been widespread support for the announcement.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 26 Sep 2022, 8:43 AM
28 minutes ago 2,014 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5876294
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THERE HAS BEEN a widespread welcome for a move that will see the State provide free school books for all primary school students from next September. 

It’s understood the initiative will be announced tomorrow as part of Budget 2023 and comes following years of lobbying by parents’ groups and charities.

Responding to the plans this morning, chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance Tanya Ward said it will make a real difference to children.

“Free school books was a big part of the #NoChild2020 campaign. Government committed to a pilot then. This Budget will make it national so all children can benefit,” she tweeted. 

Ward added that free school books was “the norm in Europe and in Northern Ireland” and is a “significant measure” to assist in the battle against child poverty. 

Opposition parties have consistently called for a free school books scheme, with Labour saying in June that an emergency cost-of-living budget should include the measure. 

Related Reads

24.09.22 From energy credits to welfare increases: Everything we know so far about Budget 2023
22.09.22 Varadkar says Ireland’s ‘very high’ rents are ‘out of kilter’ with similar countries
17.09.22 A major tax report has caused ructions in government, but what did it actually say?

Sinn Féin published a Dáil motion to cut back-to-school costs in July which noted that a free school books scheme has been in operation in Northern Ireland since 1947.

Speaking today, Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD said: “Proud of our Labour campaign for free school books which we’ve consistently called for every budget cycle. We’ve put this measure at the top of the education agenda and it’s finally coming to fruition. We’ll wait to see the details tomorrow but this is a positive move.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie