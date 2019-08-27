This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

SVP dealing with up to 300 calls a day from parents concerned about back-to-school costs

The charity said it took approximately 250 to 300 calls per day from parents last week.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,368 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4782936
Image: Shutterstock/smolaw
Image: Shutterstock/smolaw

ST VINCENT DE Paul has reported a 4% increase in the number of families looking for help with back-to-school costs this summer. 

As the school year approaches, the charity said it received approximately 250 to 300 calls per day from parents last week. 

Last year, SVP reported a 20% increase in the number of families looking for assistance.

An increase in Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance for 2019 has “lifted some of the pressure on struggling families” for 2019. 

However, is added “greater investment in the education system” could help lift remaining barriers for families. 

The charity has renewed its call to make school books free across all primary and secondary schools and end voluntary contributions for non-fee paying primary and secondary schools.

Ahead of Budget 2020, the charity is calling for a €20 million investment from the government to provide free books to primary school children.

“If school books were free, it would significantly reduce the financial stress placed on parents and ensure that all pupils, irrespective of the household income, could access the educational resources required to participate and progress with their education,” SVP Policy Officer Marcella Stakem said. 

“The same benefits would apply by eliminating voluntary contributions,” she added. 

Earlier this month, charity Barnardos reported that many parents are forced to forgo paying bills and cut back on other costs to meet the costs of getting their children ready to return to school in September.

According to Barnardos annual School Costs Survey, 42% of primary school parents and 47% of secondary school parents are forced to cut back or not pay bills to cover back-to-school costs.

8% of primary and 14% of secondary school parents are forced to borrow money to cover school costs, the survey found. 

The survey of just over 1,400 parents across the country found that the basic cost of sending a child to school remains substantial across primary and secondary. 

One anonymous parent who took part in the study said: “I am not able to budget out our regular household income to pay for my child going to school and will need to borrow money from [named money lending company] and from the credit union to help me prepare her for secondary school.” 

Another parent said: “I’ve been buying school supplies and uniform pieces since March to ensure I have everything for September.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie