#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 20 September 2021
Advertisement

€235m north Dublin build-to-rent apartment scheme given green light by An Bord Pleanála

In a separate case, ABP also granted planning for 114 build-to-rent apartments in Dublin 16.

By Gordon Deegan Monday 20 Sep 2021, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 8,879 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5553916
Projected image of the Charlestown apartment scheme.
Image: Puddenhill Property Limited
Projected image of the Charlestown apartment scheme.
Projected image of the Charlestown apartment scheme.
Image: Puddenhill Property Limited

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has given the go-ahead for a €235 million 590 unit build-to-rent apartment scheme for a site at Charlestown and St Margaret’s Road in north Dublin.

The grant of permission to the Puddenhill Property Ltd scheme south of the Charlestown shopping centre is one of two Dublin-based Strategic Housing Development (SHD) schemes to secure planning permission on Monday. 

In a separate case, An Bord Pleanála has granted planning to Ardstone Ltd for 114 build-to-rent apartments at Stocking Avenue, Woodstown, Dublin 16. 

Local politicians and a number of local residents opposed both schemes.  

In relation to the Puddenhill Property Charlestown proposal made up of four blocks from six to ten storeys in height, co-leader of the Social Democrats Roisin Shortall TD stated that she was “strongly objecting” to the scheme. 

Shortall told the appeals board that 234 of the scheme’s apartments would be one-bed meaning that 40% of the units would be small units. 

She stated that her fear was that the scheme will inevitably deliver units “at unaffordable prices, completely out of reach of ordinary workers and local people”. 

Shortall contended that the proposal “would not make a positive contribution to the area and will lead to a transient population”. 

The Dublin North West TD argued that “if we want people to see apartment living as a long term, in line with other European cities, apartments must be bigger”. 

She further argued that “the proposed over-concentration of expensive ‘shoe-box’ apartments will not achieve this aim and will do little to address local housing need”. 

Consultants for the SHD proposal stated that “the scheme has been designed to maximise residential amenity while also providing an appropriate density for this strategic site”. 

A planning report lodged with the plan stated that “the proposed architectural and landscape design proposals will create a vibrant new urban neighbourhood within Charlestown”.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A proposed Part V deal with Fingal County Council has put an indicative price tag of €23.5 million on 59 units for social housing or an average cost per unit of €398,358. Talks can now being on a final price with planning permission now granted. 

In relation to the Ardstone scheme, local Green Party TD Francis Noel Duffy objected to the proposal, arguing that it is not conducive to sustainable community development. 

Duffy contended that the density of the apartment blocks on such an elevated site will obliterate the protected view and mountain skyline of the Dublin Mountains. 

However, the appeals board gave the scheme the green light after concluding that the scheme would constitute “an acceptable quantum and density of development in this accessible urban location”. 

The appeals board concluded that the scheme would be acceptable in terms of urban design and height.

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie