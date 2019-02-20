This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Suicide is not fashion': Burberry apologises for creating hoodie with noose-shaped strings

The hoodie debuted during London Fashion Week.

By Associated Press Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 10:05 AM
5 minutes ago 363 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4503083
A model wears a controversial hoodie by Burberry at the Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion week runway show in London
Image: Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press
A model wears a controversial hoodie by Burberry at the Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion week runway show in London
A model wears a controversial hoodie by Burberry at the Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion week runway show in London
Image: Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE and chief creative officer of Burberry have apologised after a hoodie with strings tied in the shape of a noose was shown on the company’s London Fashion Week runway.

The hoodie surfaced after Sunday’s show, when a model hired to walk (but not wear the outfit) complained both before the show and then on Instagram, saying the noose not only evoked lynchings but also suicide.

Marco Gobbetti, the brand’s CEO, said in a statement that Burberry was “deeply sorry for the distress” the top has caused and has removed it from the autumn-winter collection, along with all images featuring the look.

Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s creative director, also apologised, saying “while the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realize that it was insensitive”.

Model Liz Kennedy took to Instagram the day of the show, posting a photo of the hoodie with a long message directed at Burberry and Tisci.

“Suicide is not fashion,” she wrote.

“It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go.

“Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway.

“Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either.”

Her post has prompted dozens of negative social media comments directed at Burberry and Tisci.

The collection, called ‘Tempest’, is Tisci’s second for the brand.

The clothes were a mix of classic, severely tailored ensembles to more trendy street-inspired looks aimed at younger consumers.

Kennedy and other critics said the company should have known better.

“A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance.

“I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look. Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family,” she wrote on Instagram.

She said she asked to speak to somebody about it and was told to write a letter.

“I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was ‘It’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself.’”

The gaffe comes after Gucci removed a sweater from the market last week after complaints that the oversized collar designed to cover the face resembled blackface makeup.

In December, Prada stopped selling baubles that also prompted complaints of racist imagery.

Those two companies have announced initiatives to foster cultural diversity and awareness among their employees to avoid future missteps.

If you need to talk, support is available:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Someone in Ireland has won the €175 million Euromillions jackpot
    219,788  119
    2
    		'They sound genuine': Gardaí warn about broadband phone scam
    62,917  34
    3
    		British teen who joined ISIS but wished to return has UK citizenship revoked by government
    50,437  129
    Fora
    1
    		Weight loss tea maker Miss Fit has shut up shop weeks after a recall of 'misleading' products
    453  0
    2
    		Virgin Media's TV ad sales have taken a hit for two and half years - thanks to Brexit
    114  0
    3
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    103  0
    The42
    1
    		'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    43,925  18
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Bayern Munich, Champions League last-16
    37,844  40
    3
    		Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich
    27,636  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know if you're completely baffled by what's going on with Jussie Smollett
    11,246  1
    2
    		Fear about 'cancel culture', plus how to cope with seeing a former close friend around - it's Dear Fifi
    4,163  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,126  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    SINN FéIN
    Simon Harris to face Dáil motion of no-confidence today
    Simon Harris to face Dáil motion of no-confidence today
    Over 200,000 people have been through JobPath, but only 11,000 have held down jobs for over a year
    'Nothing to apologise for': McDonald refuses to retract remarks about next NI police chief
    POLL
    Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?
    Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?
    Trash or treasure: Where do you stand on hoarding old letters and greeting cards?
    Majority of people think construction contract for Children's Hospital should be re-tendered
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Just 3 points separate 4 teams at the top of the Championship after tonight's late drama
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie