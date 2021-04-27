'More women will die not knowing if their child is rotting in the ground'

MORE WOMEN WILL die without knowing where their child is buried, unless legislation that would allow the exhumation and reburial of bodies at mother and baby institutions is passed without delay, the Oireachtas Children’s Committee has heard.

The Burials Bill being debated today would allow excavations, exhumations and re-interment of remains at the sites of former mother and baby homes.

The general scheme of the Burials Bill provides for the creation of an agency which would oversee the excavation, exhumation, identification and reburial of any remains found at sites where “manifestly inappropriate burials have taken place”.

The Bill would also permit excavations and exhumations from these sites and provide a basis for identification using DNA samples from unidentified bodies exhumed and from people who are or may be close relatives of those unidentified persons.

Speaking at a committee hearing in the Dáil chamber this afternoon, Alice Coughlan, a Bessborough survivor and member of the Mother And Baby Homes Collaborative Forum, said: “The longer we wait to excavate the bodies, the more women will die without knowing whether their child is rotting in the ground, or in a septic tank.”

Coughlan said that while she doesn’t support the Burials Bill wholeheartedly, it “must pass into legislation as soon as possible”.

She noted that some members of the Forum – which was set up in tandem with the Commission of Investigation and tasked with enabling survivors to identify, discuss and prioritise the issues of concern to them – broadly support the Bill, while others oppose it.

“For my part, I support the Bill, though not without reservation. As a survivor of Bessborough Mother and Baby Institution, as a mother whose child was taken, I can say from experience that to lose a baby – to not know whether your child is alive or dead – is the worst experience you can ever imagine.

“I know my child survived, but so many didn’t, and for far too many women, the question remains.”

Coughlan said that, despite it being public knowledge since 2017 that almost 800 buried are buried at the site of the former Bon Secours mother and baby institution in Tuam “we’ve made no progress in identifying the children – in providing closure for the survivors who fear that their child, their brother, their sister is among the bodies”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Four years later, and these babies have yet to receive a proper burial. It is for this reason that I think this Bill must pass into legislation as soon as possible. I’m not a legislator, I have no experience in matters of law, so if I’m told that a new legal framework is required to ensure that the children currently rotting in Tuam and other institutions are excavated, then I must trust that this is necessary.”

She said there can be “no more delays” and that action must “finally be taken to rectify what is yet another betrayal of the women and children of Ireland”.

Coughlan also said that the proposed apartment development at the Bessborough site cannot go ahead, noting that the burial place of almost 900 people remains unknown.

If the development gets the green light, she stated: “We as a nation have to say to ourselves, there is something wrong.”